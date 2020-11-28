If your TV could use a little bit of backlighting or you want to add some razzle-dazzle to your gaming station, this Cyber Monday on LED strip lights at Amazon is your one-stop shop. The sale offers up to 30% off Daybetter LED lights for today only. Prices start at just $10 while supplies last making these a really cheap way to add a little extra atmosphere to different areas of your home.

These LED light strips are perfect for adding backlighting to your TV, your desk setup, or basically any room in your house. With remote or app controls, they are super easy to use and customize too.

Daybetter has a variety of LED strips on sale with a 16.4-foot kit that shows 16 different colors the cheapest of them all at $9.79. The range tops out at a massive 65.6-foot kit that supports 16 million colors and has a companion smartphone app to control them. These ones can also sync with music and turn your room into your very own nightclub. Perfect for the 2020 way of life.

All kits have a remote control and are self-adhesive, so applying them anywhere in your home and actually turning them on and off is a breeze. Some of the kits on offer can be trimmed and also merged with additional kits for longer light strips, and the only real limit here is your imagination.

Of course, it's not just gamers who enjoy some colorful accent lighting. These affordable strips can be used anywhere in the home to create some unique effects and atmosphere whether you're working or relaxing.

Check out the full sale to find the right kit for you.