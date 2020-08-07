If you're an aspiring or even seasoned developer, choosing which programming language or platform to learn next can be a daunting task, but if you haven't already learned Linux, look no further.
This incredibly powerful language is used as the primary platform upon which a variety of go-to operating systems are based, and the Complete 2020 Learn Linux Bundle will get you up to speed for just $69.
This 12-course bundle will introduce you to both the fundamentals and more advanced elements of Linux through easy-to-understand lessons and examples.
You'll learn how to manage a variety of networking platforms using simple code, how to build new operating systems from scratch, and even how to utilize the latest data encryption methods in order to safeguard information.
Add Linux to your programming toolkit with the Complete 2020 Learn Linux Bundle for just $69—over 95% off its usual price today.
Prices are subject to change.
First Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update enables blood oxygen detection feature
Samsung has started rolling out the first software update for its Galaxy Watch 3. The update adds support for blood oxygen monitoring, VO2max, sleep scores, and more.
What's your favorite color for the Galaxy Note 20?
There are five stunning colors available for the Galaxy Note 20 series, but which one is the best? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.
The Google Pixel 4a is all the phone I need right now
You can keep your $1,300+ Mystic Bronze Galaxy Note 20 Ultras and Z Fold 2s, I'm going to head on over to the new and improved mid-tier and park it. There's never been a better time to spend a reasonable amount of money on a quality smartphone like the Google Pixel 4a.
Best Android phones with a 3.5 mm headphone jack
When you have to have a headphone jack, your options are more limited today than they were a couple years ago. But there are still several amazing choices.