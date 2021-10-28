Activision Blizzard acquired Digital Legends, a mobile game developer, as shared on Thursday. Digital Legends is located in Barcelona, Spain. The team is currently working on a new mobile Call of Duty game alongside Beenox, Activision Shanghai and a new internal team called Solid State.

"This is an incredible team of development pros at Digital Legends, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the Activision team," said Rob Kostich, president at Activision. "This is a great step forward as we continue to build additional world-class development resources focused on creating exciting and innovative content for our players."

Every game development studio under the Activision publishing wing is currently working on something in the Call of Duty universe. This year's premium title is Call of Duty: Vanguard, a World War II shooter led by Sledgehammer Games.

"Becoming part of the Activision family is an exciting time for us at Digital Legends," said Xavier Carrillo-Costa, CEO and Founder of Digital Legends. "The addition of our team with years of expertise in high-quality mobile titles for mobile composed by industry veterans and emerging talent will only bolster Activision's growing mobile talent pool. We're very excited for the opportunity to work on one of the greatest franchises in the world."

More and more premium mobile games are growing in the U.S, as titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile continue to expand and more mobile games are being announced. Depending on how this new upcoming unnamed Call of Duty mobile title goes, it could join the ranks of the best Android games available.