DevOps, which is essentially a software development and delivery method, is increasingly becoming one of technology's most critical fields. Likewise, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is an important cloud computing platform. The training required to become a pro in both fields can be quite extensive, and thus can be quite pricey.

There are many tools and services in play when it comes to DevOps and AWS, including Git, Docker, Jenkins, Puppet, and Nagios, plus there are many services that require training. What if you could get it all in one place?

Right now, Android Central Digital Offers has a deal on an AWS and DevOps certification training bundle that includes two courses: DevOps Practitioner Certification Training and AWS Technical Essentials Certification Training. Instead of the usual price of $699, you'll pay just $39. That's a saving of 94 percent!

If you're ready to take the plunge when it comes to AWS and DevOps, this is the course you need. It has the knowledge required to ace the certification exams, and you'll be well on your way to a new career.

