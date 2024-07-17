My favorite Boox Palma case is cheaper than a regular book on Prime Day
Protect your investment for the price of a hardcover.
The Onyx Boox Palma is one of the greatest e-readers of all time, providing an incredible eye-safe e-ink display without sacrificing a fast refresh rate. But, like a phone, it doesn't ship with a protective case in the box. Thankfully, my favorite Boox Palma case from Tudia is on sale for just $17 on Prime Day.
Onyx makes official cases for the Palma that have a powdery finish but I find that those are a bit too slippery for my liking. These silicone gel cases from Tudia add some necessary grip to the e-reader without adding any substantial weight. Plus, they have padded corners and multiple colors to choose from. What's not to like?
The deals
Tudia SKN case for Onyx Boox Palma: $24.99 $17.59 at Amazon
Keep your Onyx Boox Palma e-reader protected and safe with Tudia's stylish SKN case. It's a flexible silicone gel case that adds almost no weight to your Palma, feels great in your hands, and even features padded corners for extra drop protection. Plus, with this 30% off deal, you'll save plenty of money while protecting your favorite new e-reader.
✅Recommended if: You love your Palma and don't want it to take damage if you accidentally drop it. Tudia ships this one in several different colors, too, so you can choose a nice style for your e-reader and keep it protected at the same time.
❌Skip this deal if: You prefer to prop up your Palma with a kickstand or something similar. The Palma is a small e-reader, anyway, but some folks might want a kickstand — something this case doesn't have.
So while I'll note that this doesn't have a kickstand or some way to prop the Boox Palma up, I've never found a reason to do this with the Palma. That's because it's already a small e-reader — the size of most phones — and has never felt burdensome in my hands the way larger e-readers can.
Tudia's cases are super protective and add an important layer of grip to the Palma, something that's sorely needed with the matte plastic sides. While I love the texture of the back of the Palma, I've found it doesn't do too much to add grip while holding it in a reading position.
If you're looking to keep the Palma looking the way it came but add a bit of shine, I recommend the Clear Glitter Tudia SKN colorway. It adds a bit of mystique to the already wonderful device and gives it an eye-catching look it otherwise doesn't have.
QIOFEARTH Boox Palma kickstand case: $25.99 $14.99 at Amazon
If a kickstand is more important to you than anything else, this stylish case will add a bit of bulk to your Boox Palma but make up for that with a protective flip cover and built-in kickstand design. The company makes some seriously clever designs that are super cute, adding a layer of style the Boox Palma normally lacks, and it's 42% off for Prime Day.
