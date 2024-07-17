My favorite Boox Palma case is cheaper than a regular book on Prime Day

Protect your investment for the price of a hardcover.

Tudia cases for the Onyx Boox Palma e-reader
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)
The Onyx Boox Palma is one of the greatest e-readers of all time, providing an incredible eye-safe e-ink display without sacrificing a fast refresh rate. But, like a phone, it doesn't ship with a protective case in the box. Thankfully, my favorite Boox Palma case from Tudia is on sale for just $17 on Prime Day.

Onyx makes official cases for the Palma that have a powdery finish but I find that those are a bit too slippery for my liking. These silicone gel cases from Tudia add some necessary grip to the e-reader without adding any substantial weight. Plus, they have padded corners and multiple colors to choose from. What's not to like?

Tudia SKN case for Onyx Boox Palma: $24.99$17.59 at Amazon

Keep your Onyx Boox Palma e-reader protected and safe with Tudia's stylish SKN case. It's a flexible silicone gel case that adds almost no weight to your Palma, feels great in your hands, and even features padded corners for extra drop protection. Plus, with this 30% off deal, you'll save plenty of money while protecting your favorite new e-reader.

Recommended if: You love your Palma and don't want it to take damage if you accidentally drop it. Tudia ships this one in several different colors, too, so you can choose a nice style for your e-reader and keep it protected at the same time.

Skip this deal if: You prefer to prop up your Palma with a kickstand or something similar. The Palma is a small e-reader, anyway, but some folks might want a kickstand — something this case doesn't have.

So while I'll note that this doesn't have a kickstand or some way to prop the Boox Palma up, I've never found a reason to do this with the Palma. That's because it's already a small e-reader — the size of most phones — and has never felt burdensome in my hands the way larger e-readers can.

Tudia's cases are super protective and add an important layer of grip to the Palma, something that's sorely needed with the matte plastic sides. While I love the texture of the back of the Palma, I've found it doesn't do too much to add grip while holding it in a reading position.

If you're looking to keep the Palma looking the way it came but add a bit of shine, I recommend the Clear Glitter Tudia SKN colorway. It adds a bit of mystique to the already wonderful device and gives it an eye-catching look it otherwise doesn't have.

QIOFEARTH Boox Palma kickstand case: $25.99$14.99 at Amazon

If a kickstand is more important to you than anything else, this stylish case will add a bit of bulk to your Boox Palma but make up for that with a protective flip cover and built-in kickstand design. The company makes some seriously clever designs that are super cute, adding a layer of style the Boox Palma normally lacks, and it's 42% off for Prime Day.

Nicholas Sutrich
Nicholas Sutrich
Senior Content Producer — Smartphones & VR
Nick started with DOS and NES and uses those fond memories of floppy disks and cartridges to fuel his opinions on modern tech. Whether it's VR, smart home gadgets, or something else that beeps and boops, he's been writing about it since 2011. Reach him on Twitter or Instagram @Gwanatu