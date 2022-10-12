This Prime Day, be prepared for anything with these portable power stations from EcoFlow, Jackery, Bluetti, and more

While there are plenty of times getting away and enjoying the outdoors and simplifying life is welcomed, that doesn't mean you no longer need electricity. It's especially true when a power outage is a reason you no longer have access to electricity. You could keep a gas generator on hand, which can sometimes be the best tool for the job. But portable power stations have become very good and come in many different sizes, each with a purpose they're best suited for. Plus, they are quiet, clean, and don't smell. So here are the best Prime Day deals on power stations from reliable brands.

(opens in new tab) BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station: $349 $209.30 (opens in new tab) This is the latest power station from Bluetti, and it is a fantastic one. With an excellent selection of output ports to utilize up to 1200W of power and very fast recharging in a super compact size, this is a great buy that shouldn't be missed.

(opens in new tab) Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO and 2X SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels: $3599 $2519.29 (opens in new tab) This is the setup to go with if you need big-time power. With a 4400W peak output rating, you'll be able to run nearly any electrical devices you need from the eight different ports. Plus, with the two solar panels, you can charge it anywhere the sun shines.

(opens in new tab) ECOFLOW River Mini Portable Power Station: $349 $197.88 (opens in new tab) Sure, this power station might have mini in the name, but its power potential is anything but. With an output rating of 300W and 600W surge, this compact unit is perfect for road trips, powering a fan, lights, or keeping your devices powered up during a remote work session.

(opens in new tab) Anker 521 Portable Power Station: $249.99 $199.99 (opens in new tab) Anker is an expert in portable power in many forms, including power stations. The Anker 521 is easy to tote around and has plenty of output to keep your most power-hungry devices running.

We are so accustomed to having electricity within reach at all times that when it's not there, it can be unnerving, regardless of the reason. I've been fortunate enough that I get to check out many different portable power stations, and many have become essential to my life living in rural Kansas. Between frequent power outages for various reasons to my love of camping, like anything else, having the right tool for the job is essential.

I recently reviewed the Bluetti EB3A, which is hands-down one of the best portable power stations in a compact size. Aside from offering a small footprint, this device brings high wattage output with a host of useful features typically reserved for larger units like Bluetti's EP500Pro.

You can manage the EB3A using the Bluetti app to see incoming and outgoing power, turn on or off the outlets, and even update the firmware to improve efficiency. The 600W of pure sine wave AC power is great for running all sorts of electrical devices, but it can handle surges up to 1200W. You can even use the Bluetti EB3A as a UPS backup for your computer or other essential appliances.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

Another heavy-hitter in the portable power station game is EcoFlow. While the Delta Pro pictured above isn't on sale this Prime Day, the smaller Rive Mini is. I'm in the middle of testing a few different devices from EcoFlow, and all of them seem to be just as great as the Delta Pro I already reviewed. The River Mini continues the quality with an ultra-portable design loaded with 300W of continuous power from a great selection of ports.

If you want to be prepared to power bigger electrical appliances like refrigerators, heaters, air conditioners, and more, then this bundle for the Jackery 2000 Pro is the one for you. Not only do you get a power station capable of 4400W of power, but you also get 400W of solar power to recharge the unit with. We've reviewed some of the smaller units from Jackery, and this is a brand that you can trust to offer safe and reliable power.

All of these power units can recharge from multiple sources, from a car socket to solar and USB to a regular AC outlet. But keep in mind that if you want to use solar, check the input port on the power station you purchase and its solar ratings to make sure any panels you get are compatible. The safest bet is to purchase a solar panel from the brand that made your power station.