This is the way to the best Mandalorian merch for your favorite gadgets

If your household is anything like mine, you can't wait for the next Star Wars show or movie to begin. March 1, 2023 marks the beginning of The Mandalorian Season 3, and what better way to geek out than by grabbing a bunch of awesome accessories for your favorite gadgets?

While there's a ton of Star Wars merch to be found at any given time, we've put together some of our favorite things that pair well with the best Android phones (opens in new tab) and smart home products like the Echo Dot (5th gen) (opens in new tab).

The Mandalorian Season 3 began streaming on March 1, 2023, and is expected to air 8 episodes on Disney+ with the finale arriving on April 19. New episodes will air once per week on Wednesday and creator Jon Favreau says season 4 is already in the works.

This season of The Mandalorian, we're expecting to see more of characters like Ahsoka and others who will be receiving their own shows in the near future. That almost assuredly means we'll be seeing new character merch as the season rolls along.

Our favorite Mandalorian speakers

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

First up is a trio of audio accessories that'll be sure to perk your ears up with a pair of Grogu ears. Whether it's a fancy stand for the best Alexa devices (opens in new tab) like the Echo Dot or a standalone Bluetooth speaker, Grogu is coming along with you wherever you love to listen.

(opens in new tab) Grogu stand for Amazon Echo Dot 4th and 5th gen Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Snap your Echo Dot 4th or 5th gen into this adorable stand and let Alexa hear you in a whole new way.

(opens in new tab) Grogu stand for Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) If you've still got a bunch of older Echo Dots laying around, you can strap a new pair of ears on them.

(opens in new tab) Bitty Boomers Grogu Bluetooth speaker View at Amazon (opens in new tab) For folks who don't have Amazon Echo Dot speakers — or people who just want something a bit more portable that can play music loudly — this Bitty Boomers Grogu Bluetooth speaker is pocketable like Grogu and battery powered for lots of fun on the go. You'll definitely feel like Space Dad with one of these tagging alongside you!

Our favorite Mandalorian phone and gaming accessories

Now that you've decked out your smart speakers, how about grabbing some accessories for your smartphone or Meta Quest 2? There are a few Star Wars-themed cases out there as well as the popular PopSockets grips. Plus, if you've got a Quest 2, we've got an amazing skin that'll make it look like you're a Mandalorian while playing VR games.

(opens in new tab) Mandalorian themed PopSocket Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Get a better grip on your phone and show your allegiance to Space Dad at the same time with this PopSocket. Just stick it to the back of your phone or phone's case, pop it out, and hold on like never before. If you've never used one, here's how to properly position your PopSocket (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 Mandalorian skin View at Etsy (opens in new tab) Slap a skin on your Meta Quest 2 headset and controllers and channel your inner Mandalorian as you traverse through virtual worlds. This one might even make games like Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge even more fun than before!

(opens in new tab) CASETiFY Star Wars case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra View at CASETiFY (opens in new tab) Every so often, CASETiFY comes out with special edition cases that it makes for a few phone models. This special edition Star Wars case looks like the famous scrolling intro from the Star Wars movies and fits perfectly on your Galaxy S22 Ultra. Hopefully, CASETiFY comes out with more models soon!

(opens in new tab) CASETiFY Star Wars Death Star magnetic wireless charger View at CASETiFY (opens in new tab) Wireless chargers are nifty, but they take up precious desk space and often don't look very good. This Star Wars Death Star one from CASETiFY will blow your perspective up, leaving you with a fantastic looking desk ornament that functions as a way to charge your phone. Bonus points if you've got a phone with a Magsafe magnetic case (or Magsafe built in).

No doubt there are a million other Star Wars-themed accessories out there but we wanted to just highlight a few of our favorites. If you've got any in particular that you love using, let us know!