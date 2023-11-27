This is the only power bank you need to buy this Cyber Monday — and it's 40% off

UGREEN makes some of the best GaN chargers you can buy at the moment, and the UGREEN 145W is a recent offering that has everything I need in a power bank. It has a large 25600mAh battery, two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, and an LED screen on the side that shows remaining battery level.

The best part is that the UGREEN 145W is now available for just $89 — that's a full 40% off the $149 it usually costs. If you don't need 145W of charging potential and want something that's an even better value, you should consider the 100W variant instead. It has a smaller 20000mAh battery and goes up to 100W, and right now, it is down to just $59.

I used the UGREEN 145W power bank quite a bit over the last six months, and it has been terrific. I even took in on the road on a recent journey, and I had no issues carrying it onto a flight, and then charging up to three devices on the go. It delivers a consistent charge, you can use the second USB-C port to get 45W of charge while the other USB-C port is doing 100W, and the power bank is astonishingly small and portable considering it has such a large battery.

And when it's time to charge the power bank, it takes just under two hours to do so; it charges at 65W. The UGREEN 145W is great for charging a variety of tech at the same time, and it has the usual safeguards against overcharging and voltage protection. I used it with the Pixel 8 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the Steam Deck, and a slate of accessories over the last six months, and it is now my go-to power bank recommendation.

So if you want a power bank that has a large battery and can easily charge all of your devices, you need to get the UGREEN 145W while it's still selling at $89. And if you want the best value, the UGREEN 100W is brilliant at just $59.