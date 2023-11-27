This is the only power bank you need to buy this Cyber Monday — and it's 40% off
UGREEN's 256000mAh power bank with 145W charging gets an insane deal.
UGREEN makes some of the best GaN chargers you can buy at the moment, and the UGREEN 145W is a recent offering that has everything I need in a power bank. It has a large 25600mAh battery, two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, and an LED screen on the side that shows remaining battery level.
The best part is that the UGREEN 145W is now available for just $89 — that's a full 40% off the $149 it usually costs. If you don't need 145W of charging potential and want something that's an even better value, you should consider the 100W variant instead. It has a smaller 20000mAh battery and goes up to 100W, and right now, it is down to just $59.
UGREEN 145W 25600mAh Power Bank: $149 $89 at Amazon
The UGREEN 145W has everything you need in a power bank, and it is ideal for use with your phone, Steam Deck, or other accessories.
UGREEN 100W 20000mAh Power Bank: $79 $59 at Amazon
The UGREEN 100W has most of the same features as the 145W model, but you get a slightly smaller battery, and the charging goes up to 100W.
I used the UGREEN 145W power bank quite a bit over the last six months, and it has been terrific. I even took in on the road on a recent journey, and I had no issues carrying it onto a flight, and then charging up to three devices on the go. It delivers a consistent charge, you can use the second USB-C port to get 45W of charge while the other USB-C port is doing 100W, and the power bank is astonishingly small and portable considering it has such a large battery.
And when it's time to charge the power bank, it takes just under two hours to do so; it charges at 65W. The UGREEN 145W is great for charging a variety of tech at the same time, and it has the usual safeguards against overcharging and voltage protection. I used it with the Pixel 8 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the Steam Deck, and a slate of accessories over the last six months, and it is now my go-to power bank recommendation.
So if you want a power bank that has a large battery and can easily charge all of your devices, you need to get the UGREEN 145W while it's still selling at $89. And if you want the best value, the UGREEN 100W is brilliant at just $59.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the Android Central team.
Harish Jonnalagadda is a Senior Editor overseeing Asia at Android Central. He leads the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, contributing to reviews, features, and buying guides. He also writes about storage servers, audio products, and the semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.