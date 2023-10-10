The best starter NAS is just $154 for Prime Day

If you're looking to build a centralized home server, one of the best things to do is get a Network Attached Storage (NAS) server. There are many brands that make custom-built models designed to run 24/7, and the best of the lot is Synology. The Taiwanese brand's products are reliable and come with standout software features, and for Prime Day, you can score a pretty great discount on a best-selling model.

The DiskStation DS223j debuted a few months ago for $189, and it is now available for $154. That may not seem like a lot, but Synology doesn't usually discount its products, and the DS223j is a brand new offering that has considerable advantages over its predecessor. It has two drive bays and 1GB of RAM, and you get Gigabit Ethernet connectivity and two USB ports at the back.

Synology DiskStation DS223j: $189 $154 at Amazon If you want a centralized solution to back up all the photos, videos, and documents from your phones and other machines in your house, the DiskStation DS223j is a good starting point. It combines decent hardware with powerful software features, and if you haven't used a NAS previously and want to try out all the features, you should get this.

The biggest reason for getting the DS223j is the software; Synology has extensive software features on its NAS servers, and you can easily set up a home media server, back up photos and videos automatically, and so much more. The best use case with this server is backing up photos and videos — you can do that by installing Synology Photos on your phone, and it will seamlessly back up all photos and videos taken on your phone to the NAS. I use this feature on all the phones in the house, and it works reliably.

A NAS is one of those things that you don't really think about until you get your hands on one, and at that point you realize how you've done things without one of these little servers. The DS23j is the ideal starting point if you're thinking about getting a home NAS, and retailing at just $154, it is a great value.