Stop paying modem rental fees with these Cyber Monday cable modem deals

Many people in the U.S. rely on an aging cable infrastructure for their internet connections, and credit where it's due, cable providers have managed to deliver strong gigabit speeds for years. These providers have also started offering multi-gig speeds with the latest version of DOCSIS 3.1. Whether you're ready to upgrade to a faster internet package or just want to stop paying monthly for a mediocre gateway, it's the right time to save on a new modem.

You can even get a modem with built-in Wi-Fi so you can stay connected with just a single box. The ASUS CM-AX6000, for example, has a fast AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 connection alongside a DOCSIS 3.1 modem. Having a modern Wi-Fi 6 system like this can give you faster speeds on new devices such as the phones on sale for Cyber Monday.

Get a faster modem and lower your cable internet bill

(opens in new tab) ASUS CM-AX6000 DOCSIS 3.1 modem: $279.99 $253.50 at Newegg (opens in new tab) code: BFFDAY88 This DOCSIS 3.1 modem from ASUS has a dual-band AX6000 WI-Fi router built-in. Like the gateway provided by your service provider, you don't need a separate WI-Fi router or modem with this. It's also approved by Xfinity and Spectrum.

(opens in new tab) Netgear Orbi CBK752: $649.99 $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Orbi CBK752 is an AX4200 tri-band mesh router with a fast DOCSIS 3.1 modem built-in. Compatible with Xfinity, Spectrum, and Cox, this kit gives you whole-home mesh coverage without needing to wire in a separate modem.

(opens in new tab) Motorola MB8611 with 2.5GbE: $219.99 $161.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This standalone router from Motorola supports DOCSIS 3.1 connections for multi-gig internet service. Unlike older DOCSIS 3.1 modems, this one has a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port so you can plug your multi-gig router into it without link aggregation configuration. Just plug it in with a quality cable and it works.

When you're buying a modem, it's important to make sure your ISP supports it. While modems will often advertise compatibility with the big ISPs like Xfinity, some smaller companies may not have made the headline. You will need to activate your modem with your ISP so it's a lot smoother when you get one that's already approved and customer support knows how to configure it.

When it comes to choosing between a standalone modem and one with a router built-in, the first question is longevity. That is, when you get an all-in-one solution, you have to replace the entire thing when you upgrade. If you have a separate modem you can easily upgrade your router when you find a good deal, such as Cyber Monday mesh Wi-Fi system savings.