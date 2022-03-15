How to discover and enable Amazon Alexa's accessibility features

There are many ways in which technology can help people, and one such example is the smart assistant. Amazon Alexa is a great example of what is possible with your voice, such as asking for answers to questions or helping with turning on appliances in the home. Alexa can be particularly useful for those with accessibility hardships like hearing and vision — so long as you enable Amazon Alexa’s accessibility features.

How to let Amazon Alexa be even more helpful

By enabling the various accessibility features for the best Alexa devices, those who need additional assistance will find even more usefulness from the smart speakers. There are options within the Alexa app that can help vision and communication when interacting with the digital assistant.

1. Open the Alexa app on your phone.

2. Tap on More in the lower right corner.

3. Select ⚙️Settings.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

4. Choose the Accessibility option

5. Tap on the toggles beside each option you would like to use.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

On the accessibility page, you can tap on Learn More to learn what that feature can do. Another way to learn about the Alexa Accessibility features is to say, “Alexa, tell me about accessibility features.”

Do more with Alexa

Amazon is continuously working to find ways for its smart speakers to help with everyday things along with helping those in need through accessibility features and programs like Alexa Together. While using a smart display like the Amazon Echo Show 8 can provide visual feedback and the ability to type responses, Alexa accessibility features can work well on a smart speaker such as the Echo Dot. These are some of the tools that make Alexa accessible to more people.