Google wants to turn your TVs into a smart home hub

What you need to know

Certain smart TVs, including the Chromecast with Google TV and TVs running Android 14 or higher, will soon function as Google Home hubs.

Google is launching new Home APIs, allowing apps and services to integrate with your smart home more seamlessly.

The APIs will connect with over 600 million devices, including any that are Matter-compliant or compatible with Works with Google Home.

At Google I/O 2024, the search giant announced major updates for smart home and Google TV users, including turning select smart TVs into Google Home hubs.

In a recent blog post, Google revealed plans to allow devices like Google TV devices and some LG TVs to act as smart home hubs for Google Home later this year. This will include devices like the Chromecast with Google TV and certain TVs running Android 14 or higher.

(Image credit: Google)

Thanks to the new Home APIs Google is rolling out, apps and various services can now interact with your smart home. This means any app, whether it's specifically designed for smart homes or not, can tap into Google Home’s automation capabilities.

These APIs offer access to the 600 million devices supported by the platform, including any Matter device or Works with Google Home device. Developers can also integrate Google Home devices and automations into their apps on both iOS and Android to create custom experiences.

Google has disclosed that initial adopters of its Home APIs include companies like ADT and Eve. ADT is rolling out a Trusted Neighbor feature that uses Google smart home products to give neighbors, friends, or helpers secure, temporary access to homes.

Meanwhile, Eve is tapping into the Home APIs to launch its app on Android, enabling automations such as lowering blinds automatically when it cools down at night. Furthermore, Google Pixel devices are using these APIs to blend digital and physical experiences, so activating bedtime mode can dim your phone's screen along with dimming your bedroom lights, lowering the shades, and locking the front door.

The goal is to help developers craft smooth interactions between their apps and users' smart home setups. The cool part is that this isn't just for smart home app developers. Google mentioned that the Home APIs could link smart home devices with apps related to fitness or delivery, too.

While you can already set up these kinds of automations in the Google Home app, extending them to other apps could significantly expand the accessibility of smart home features.