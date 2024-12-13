Google Home Public Preview lets you test 'Gemini in Assistant' on Nest devices

What you need to know

Google detailed its recent "Gemini in Assistant" test for the Public Preview program in the Home app.

Users will find "AI-powered" answers from the Assistant as it leverages Google's LLM for answers covering a wide range of topics.

This test is only available on the Nest Audio or Nest Mini (2nd gen) speakers.

Google recently kicked off another Public Preview test, which involves the "help me create" prompt.

Google is giving users a way to test Gemini in its AI Assistant on a few Nest devices.

The company detailed its recent Gemini addition to the Public Preview of the Google Home app in a support document (via 9to5Google). In this test, Google states users will find "new, more natural sounding voices" when leveraging Gemini's help for queries. More importantly, the "AI-powered" answers the Assistant delivers will be enhanced by Gemini.

Concerning the AI-powered replies, the support document states the Assistant piggybacks off an LLM (large language model) for more "in-depth" answers on general topics.

The page delivers a few examples such as ones where a user can "learn more about a topic." This involves a wide range of possibilities; however, Google gives the example of learning about animals and their communication methods and habits. Assistant's Gemini-enhanced capabiltiies bring follow-up questions into this Public Preview test.

After asking, Google says users can follow up with "Hey Google" to throw another query into the equation. Users can also "interrupt" the Assistant's responses by saying "Hey Google" to ask for additional context or to change your question.

If you're interested in this test, the post instructs users to join the Public Preview via the Google Home app. However, access to this Gemini in Assistant test is being awarded to Nest Aware subscribers (for now). Users must also opt into the experimental AI features alongside having one of the eligible Nest devices for this Gemini in Assistant test: Nest Audio or Nest Mini (2nd Gen) speakers.

Those new "natural sounding voices" can be customized by heading into the Google Home app > Settings > Google Assistant (icon) > Assistant Voices & Sounds.

The company explains that its AI-powered answers from the Assistant are experimental. Google realizes that its software could get things wrong, which is why it's urging users to take caution when receiving information.

Gemini's appearance in the Public Preview for Assistant accompanies another test involving the "help me create" prompt. The purpose of the test is to give users an easy way to quickly set up automation for their smart home devices. Through "help me create," users can instruct Gemini to turn their lights on at a specific time or during a specific occurrence, like if they leave the house.

Right now, this AI feature only works with Nest cameras; however, Google states it is looking to expand its device support.