Ecobee could take on Arlo in the video doorbell market

What you need to know

Ecobee could be working on a video doorbell.

This implies that the company is likely expanding beyond its current lines of smart thermostats, smart sensors, and cameras.

It could also support digital assistants, including HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Ecobee has been typically known for its lineup of smart thermostats, temperature, and occupancy sensors, and smart cameras, but the company appears to be dabbling in a new market dominated by Arlo.

According to a new leak by ZatzNotFunny (opens in new tab), Ecobee is working on a video doorbell that nearly resembles the design of Arlo's offering, such as the Arlo Video Doorbell (wired). A leaked image of the smart home product suggests it will feature a blue ring and a green light indicator for status (via The Verge (opens in new tab)).

Unlike Arlo's doorbell, though, the leaked image shows a squarish button as opposed to a circlular one. There also appear to be two small holes directly beneath the camera, one of which is presumably a microphone.

The alleged Ecobee video doorbell appears to have rounded corners, as do many of the best doorbell cameras from Arlo and Nest. Overall, the leak suggests a doorbell that borrows design cues from a variety of similar products already on the market.

(Image credit: ZatzNotFunny)

However, a few questions remain unanswered, such as whether it will be wired or battery-powered, or whether both versions will be available. Price is also crucial if Ecobee wants to position the video doorbell as an Arlo competitor, though it is another missing piece of the puzzle.

The Ecobee doorbell may also support Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, according to the source. This is not surprising given that the company's existing product lines already support all three voice assistants.

There's no word on when and if Ecobee plans to launch its first video doorbell. Earlier this year, the company launched the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced and Smart Thermostat Premium thermostats, featuring built-in radar for more accurate motion and occupancy detection.