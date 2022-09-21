OPPO finally made the 80W SuperVOOC car charger I've been waiting for — and it is amazing

I don't usually need a charger in the car, and for the last three years, I just used whatever was on hand. OnePlus sent over its 30W Warp Charge car charger along with the OnePlus 7 series, and that served me well whenever I needed to charge a phone on the go.

The charger came with a single USB-A port and was good with OnePlus phones, but was limited to 10W for other devices. Again, not a huge issue as I only ever used it occasionally, and most of the time, I went with OnePlus phones when I'm done with my review obligations.

The fast charging industry has made significant gains over the last two years, and with the best Android phones now offering 65W or 80W tech as standard, I wanted to switch to a new charger that worked with the latest charging tech alongside USB PD.

This is where OPPO comes in; the manufacturer's SuperVOOC tech is among the best in this segment — it is what OnePlus also uses — and in the last 18 months, OPPO did a magnificent job integrating the USB PD standard in its chargers.

Most OPPO and OnePlus phones I used this year came with a bundled charger that worked with SuperVOOC and USB PD. And while OPPO didn't pay much attention to accessories in the past, that stance has changed in 2022, and the brand unveiled the 80W SuperVOOC car charger a few months ago. This charger is notable because it has a USB-A and USB-C port, and also works with USB PD.

In short, this is exactly what I was looking for in a car charger, and after using it for over a month, I can say with some confidence that it is a truly outstanding product.

The fact that you get two ports here makes the charger that much more versatile. The USB-A port works with SuperVOOC and hits 80W, and the USB-C port goes up to 30W over USB PD 3.0. Here's the rundown of the power profiles:

USB-A (SuperVOOC): 5V/3A (15W), 5V/6A (30W), 9V/2A (18W), 11V/7.3A (80W)

5V/3A (15W), 5V/6A (30W), 9V/2A (18W), 11V/7.3A (80W) USB-C (USB PD): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/2.5A (30W), 15V/2A (30W), 3.3V-11V/3A (30W Max)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/2.5A (30W), 15V/2A (30W), 3.3V-11V/3A (30W Max) USB-A + USB-C (63W Max): 11V/3A (33W) +15V/2A (30W), 11V/3A (33W) +12V/2.5A (30W), 11V/3A (33W) + 9V/3A (27W), 11V/3A (33W)+ 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W) + 12V/2.5A (30W), 5V/3A (15W) + 12V/2.5A (30W), 5V/4A (20W) + 5V/3A (15W), 10V/4.5A (45W) + 5V/3A (15W)

The USB-A port works just fine with older OnePlus phones as well thanks to its ability to hit 5V at 6A (going up to 30W), but it excels with devices that go up to 80W. I used it with the OnePlus 10 Pro to test its efficacy, and it managed to fully charge the device in just under 45 minutes. But what I like most about this charger is the fact that it has USB PD tech as well; I used it with the Nothing phone (1), Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the S22 Ultra and it was just as fast as a 33W USB PD wall charger.

When using both ports simultaneously, the USB-A option falls back to 33W with the USB-C at 30W. Honestly, this is just fine as you get to charge two phones at once, and I didn't see any issues when using charging Reno 8 Pro along with the Galaxy S22 Ultra at the same time.

The OPPO 80W SuperVOOC car charger includes the usual protections against over-current and over-voltages, and there are built-in safeguards to cut off power should it exceed thermal constraints. There's also a ring LED around the charger that lights up when in use, and the charger itself is lightweight at 44g.

There's good news if you're looking to get your hands on the charger. OPPO sells the charger in its home market, but outside China, it is being sold under the OnePlus label. The charger debuted in North America as the OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger (opens in new tab), and it is available for $39. It's sold out at the moment, but it should be back up for sale shortly. OnePlus is selling the charger in other key markets as well, including the U.K. and India.

I wasn't a big fan of OnePlus's integration with OPPO, but if it means we get these sort of accessories that were once limited to China, I'm all for it.