I just upgraded my desktop for under $300 with this 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD deal

If there's one thing that my colleague Harish and I have in common, it's the train of thought that you can never have enough storage. While using a NAS is great in a lot of ways, there's just something about being able to upgrade your computer or even console with more storage. One of the more surprising deals that took me off guard was for the Samsung 990 PRO SSD, with 4TB of storage, which is down by almost 20%.

We actually reviewed the Samsung 990 PRO after it was released, and Nick gave it a perfect 5/5 rating. That version was "only" 2TB, but all of the same great features are available with the 4TB model. First things first, this is an M.2 2280 drive, making it perfect for most desktops, the PS5, and even some Chromebooks. So if you're looking to upgrade your Steam Deck or ROG Ally, you'll need to look elsewhere.

Samsung 990 PRO Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD (4TB): $344.99 $279.99 at Amazon With 4TB of storage, read speeds up to 7,450 MB/s, and PCIe Gen 4 support, the Samsung 990 PRO NVMe SSD is incredible. And it's on sale for almost 20% for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. Price comparison: Newegg - $279.99 | B&H Photo - $279.99

In our review, Nick explained that the Samsung 990 PRO offers reliable performance, while also being "faster than the PS5 internal storage." There are a couple of downsides to this specific deal, as you won't find a heat sink included, so you'll need to grab one if that's something that concerns you.

The other "downside" is really only for those who are looking to upgrade their desktop computers with the latest-gen hardware. The Samsung 990 PRO is "just" relying on PCIe Gen 4, so you're out of luck if you want a bunch of storage but need PCIe Gen 5 support. That being said, there is a pretty good deal on the Crucial T700 Gen5, which is also 20% but only provides 1TB of storage.