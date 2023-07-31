Galaxy SmartTag 2 listing reveals a new design and UWB

What you need to know

Samsung's SmartTag 2 has appeared at the FCC sporting a new pill-shaped design with a much larger keyring loop.

The listing also confirms UWB (ultra-wideband) connectivity and a Bluetooth low-energy mode.

A previous certification showed the existence of the tag's Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Samsung's upcoming Bluetooth tracker has appeared for certification with a new design.

An FCC listing for the Galaxy SmartTag 2 has appeared and could mean we're approaching a launch for the tag (via SamMobile). However, a notable difference in the tracker is with its design, as it looks like Samsung is turning it into more of a pill-shaped tracker with a much larger keyring loop.

Perhaps the company has shifted to this so users can hook it on larger objects that typically sport a more oversized clip. It's worth remembering that the Galaxy SmartTag Plus is square-ish with rounded edges and offers a much smaller keyring hole.

(Image credit: FCC)

The FCC post also details some connectivity features of the tracker. According to the listing, the SmartTag 2 will continue to use UWB (ultra-wideband) connectivity and a Bluetooth LE (low energy) mode.

Interestingly, the writing on the tag curiously only says "Galaxy SmartTag" and not "Galaxy SmartTag 2," although it's not clear if there's any significance. Samsung has labeled this FCC listing as the "Galaxy SmartTag 2" alongside model number EI-T5600.

This model number is the same as what we saw when the tag appeared for its Bluetooth SIG certification at the end of June. That appearance detailed that the upcoming SmartTag 2 would contain Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, a notable upgrade over its predecessor's Bluetooth 5.0 LE connectivity. This upgraded connectivity would essentially offer better power consumption management.

Furthermore, it was previously rumored Samsung might launch its SmartTag 2 during the second half of 2023, possibly during the recent Unpacked event. While the latter didn't take place, we may have to look ahead to the final five months of the year for the new Bluetooth tag.

It's also expected that Samsung is creating this new tracker in accordance with the upcoming finalized guidelines that Google and Apple are drafting to get ahead of those exploiting others with unwanted location tracking. The company is listed among several other Bluetooth tag creators.