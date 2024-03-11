OnePlus and OPPO might let you record sounds with your earbuds

What you need to know

OnePlus was spotted working on a new "high-definition recording" function for its earbuds through a recent HeyMelody companion app version.

The feature would let users leverage their device, like the Buds 3, as a recording device alongside Immersive and Clear modes.

It's unclear if this feature will be available to all Android users or if it will be exclusive to OnePlus and OPPO.

A new find suggests OnePlus might be working on a new audio-capturing feature for its earbuds and companion app.

According to Android Authority, an APK deep dive unearthed "High-definition recording" functionality within version 114.3 of the HeyMelody app. Several strings in the app's code suggest users may see the function dubbed as "Headphone recording" once it arrives stably.

The app describes the feature as one that can "record sounds with the microphones in your headphones while shooting a video." Supposedly, this will be complimented with an Immersive Mode and a Clear Mode when recording audio.

The publication states the app's code doesn't make the difference between modes clear; however, one of the two is strictly focused on stereo sound.

The HeyMelody app teases one final mode: "Multi-channel." The accompanying string states that this will provide a "surround effect," which should help deliver a "rich and immersive" experience during playback.

Real-world tests to produce the feature on a set of OnePlus earbuds have proven futile as it's still in development. What's nearly certain is that such a feature would extend to OPPO devices, as well, as both companies share the HeyMelody companion app.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

The OnePlus Buds 3 launched toward the end of January and provides consumers with Hi-Res Audio and adaptive ANC support. The device can also last up to 10 hours on a single charge, which is then extended to 44 hours with the charging case on hand. The HeyMelody app was said to be an integral part of the OnePlus Buds 3, according to our review, as the app lets users fine-tune the device to their liking.

However, the app enables all Android users to pick up a pair of Buds 3 and use it without missing out on any features. It makes sense that OnePlus would bring this feature to its latest earbuds, but time will tell.

Considering the high-definition recording feature is still under development, it's unclear if it will remain open to all or fall under OnePlus and OPPO exclusivity. The publication notes that certain Android phones, like the S24 Ultra, let users pair a set of Bluetooth earbuds and use them as a recording device but only for videos shot in Pro mode.

Additionally, owners of a Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 can record audio through their Galaxy Buds 2 Pro using its 360 Audio Recording.