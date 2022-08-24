Best Samsung Galaxy A33 cases 2022

Introduced back in March 2022, the Samsung Galaxy A33 replaced the Galaxy A32 as one of the company’s budget phones. Equipped with a 6.4-inch display, octa-core processor, up to two days battery life per charge, expandable storage, and a 48MP camera plus a 13MP front “selfie” camera, the specs are pretty impressive for its affordable price point. Add 5G connectivity to the equation, and it’s a great first device for a teen or somebody who doesn't need all the bells and whistles. Once you have one in your hands, however, you’ll need to protect it. While the phone does have an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, you still want to keep its screen and sleek back protected from scratches, dents, and fingerprints. Here are our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy A33 cases.

Even budget phones need protection

Spigen Thin Fit Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Top pick Spigen frequently appears on the top of our phone case lists for a reason. The cases are high quality, easy to put on and take off, and are affordable. For this reason, any time I get a new phone or recommend a case to a friend, it’s a Spigen. I might end up swapping it out for something new down the line, but for a first case, Spigen is my hands-down favorite. This one has Air Cushion technology while still maintaining a slim fit, and comes in a nicely grippable matte finish. Otterbox Commuter Lite Series Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Brand power When it comes to rugged, durable cases, you can’t get much better than the leader Otterbox. The company has been making phone cases for as long as we can remember, and it never disappoints when it comes to cases made primarily for protection. This one combines a soft inner layer with a hard outer for effectively absorbing impacts. Unlike some of Otterbox’s bulkier options, it’s ultra-thin, so you get the best of both worlds. IMBZK Phone Case with Ring Stand View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Put a ring on it Forget a protruding Popsocket. Why not opt for a case with a built-in ring, which can be used for a better phone grip or kickstand? This silicone cover even comes with a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for full 360-degree protection of the phone. Compatible with a car mount, it’s perfect for those who are constantly on the go and need rugged and versatile protection for the phone. AICase View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Rugged and colorful Rugged cases can be ugly, but this case from AlCase comes in multiple colors and offers heavy-duty drop protection through three layers of military protective durable materials. It's perfect for those who work outdoors or simply like clipping their phone to their belt since it also comes with a built-in belt clip. Grab it in one of 10 color choices. Spigen Tough Armor View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Let’s get tough Yes, this is the second Spigen model on the list, but it’s justified. Having owned this same case for multiple phones, the best part is the neat kickstand that sits flush inside the back and pops out when you need to prop the phone up. With foam technology, you’ll also get an extra layer of shock resistance that meets military standards, despite the case being super thin. Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pop of color As the name implies, these cases offer a pop of color around the camera lens cut-outs that really make them stand out. It's available in two color options — blueberry navy with yellow or a more muted black sesame with gray — and offers a good grip and a snug fit. The raised ring around the camera isn’t just for show; it also provides additional protection. IDOOLs Leather Wallet Phone Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Carry it all Our phones are our mobile wallets these days, but it’s still useful to bring a few cards and some cash along. With this case, you can do just that thanks to the leather flap enclosure and side pockets that can hold a few cards, cash, receipts, and other essentials. Flip it over to create a kickstand, then secure it shut using the strong magnet. It’s stylish, elegant, and even has a removable strap to hold it like a clutch. Chvelop Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Funky style If you want your phone case to express your style, opt for this case. It comes in five color options, all designed to look like marble and harken back to the days of Woodstock. You’ll get full body protection and shock absorption while also turning heads thanks to the cool and unique stand-out design. USLAI Crystal Clear Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Beauty shines through If you opted for one of the gorgeous Galaxy A33 colors, like the Awesome Peach, you’ll want to let it shine. That’s where a good transparent case comes in. This option is designed with anti-yellowing technology so it will remain fresh-looking throughout the life of your phone. It fits slim and offers military-grade protection and anti-fingerprint coating. You chose that cool color, so let everyone see it! Foluu Silicone Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Flexible rubber For those who prefer flexible rubber cases, consider this bumper case with a soft microfiber lining and hard outer shell. Because of its flexibility, it’s much easier to remove than other hard cases, ideal if you find you’re often struggling to remove your case, especially if you like to swap among different ones often. Available in four cool pastel-like colors like purple and green, it’s one of the most affordable cases on the list as well. J&D Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Flower power Add a bit of floral with this case that’s anti-yellowing and shockproof. It’s also transparent, so the flowers appear on top of the phone's design, which can offer a nice contrast. It’s durable, slim, and the printing technique ensures the flowers won’t fade over time. It's also backed by a one-year warranty.

Which is the best case for the Samsung Galaxy A33 (2022)?

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is a solid option if you're in the market for a great budget phone. The best part is that you’ll have plenty of money left over to invest in a good case.

Regarding the best Samsung Galaxy A33 cases, your choice depends on your needs, but I always find that Spigen cases are great, affordable, basic cases to start with. I’d opt for the Spigen Thin Fit or Tough Armor just to have something to use until you find another option that better fits your personality.

For more rugged protection, the Otterbox Commuter Lite case could be a good investment. For work or nights out on the town, having a wallet case is always useful, so you can consider the IDOOLs leather case.

Just keep in mind that if the case you choose doesn’t come with a screen protector, it’s worth looking at some options among the best Galaxy A33 screen protectors to buy as well.