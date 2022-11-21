Best cases for the Amazon Kindle Scribe (2022)

Amazon has finally given us a large e-reader with note-taking functionalities in the form of the Kindle Scribe. If you're enamored by this 10.2-inch E Ink beauty, know that a tablet of such large proportions is far more likely to get damaged if dropped. The best security measure that you can take is to get a great case for your Kindle Scribe. Since the device is so huge in size, try to grab something that comes with additional functions such as a stand. We've rounded up all the best Kindle Scribe covers that you can get, so sit back and scroll on.

All the right Kindle Scribe cases

Amazon Kindle Scribe Premium Leather Cover View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Dark Emerald, Tungsten This lovely leather case might be expensive, but it's tailor-made for the Kindle Scribe so the fit is perfect. You get a slot to store your accompanying stylus and the magnetic folio is compatible with the Scribe's sleep/wake function. The folio is versatile, folding away to become a stand in portrait and landscape orientations. Fintie Slimshell Case for Kindle Scribe View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ocean Marble, Black Fintie makes excellent covers for all Amazon Kindle devices, so we're pleased to see that the Scribe hasn't been left out. The Fintie Slimshell Case is lightweight and features a magnetic folio that puts your Kindle Scribe to sleep or wakes it up. Bear in mind that this is PU leather, not the real stuff sourced from animals. Thankscase Trifold Stand Case for Kindle Scribe View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Black, Brown, Grey, Pink Thankscase offers everything the first-party premium leather case does, but it's made of faux leather instead. There's a pen holder and an elastic band to secure the folio. Plus, you can use the cover as a kickstand horizontally or vertically. This Trifold Stand Case for the Kindle Scribe comes in four shades. Miimall Clear Cover for Kindle Scribe View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Clear Miimall's Clear Cover for the Kindle Scribe is not very durable and might yellow over age but it is a budget-friendly pick. It wards off basic scratches and scrapes and adds a reasonable amount of shock absorption thanks to the reinforced corners. Amazon Kindle Scribe Fabric Cover View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Black, Denim, Rose Amazon's Fabric Cover is significantly cheaper than the Premium Leather option. It still costs quite a lot for a mere cover, but you get plenty of features. The case has a magnetic folio cover that triggers the sleep/wake function of the Scribe. There are three colorways to choose from, an elastic band to store your Scribe's pen, and a soft microfiber lining inside. Not to mention, it's made with recycled materials. Fintie Trifold Case for Kindle Scribe View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Black Like most decent Amazon Kindle Scribe cases, the Fintie Trifold Case has a foldable folio that acts as a stand for the gigantic e-reader. You can use the stand in landscape or portrait orientations. There's a separate stylus holder included with this slim and trim case as well as a microfiber interior to keep your Kindle scratch-free.

The best Kindle Scribe cases protect and serve

The Kindle Scribe is a first for Amazon. Unlike popular E Ink tablets, even the best Kindle e-readers did not have writing input until the advent of the Scribe. Since the Kindle Scribe is a premium device that provides plenty of screen real estate to read and write, you want to do your best to keep it in mint condition for years to come. Of course, this is easily achieved with your Kindle Scribe clothed in the right case.

Amazon's very own Kindle Scribe Premium Leather Cover is a beautiful cover that has a fantastic look and feel to it. You only get two colors, but they are elegant and leave nothing to be desired. Leather changes over time, giving it a classy feel. It is the perfect cover from a functional standpoint as well. You get a soft microfiber lining, a magnetic folio that folds away to act as a stand, and also a stylus storage slot. The one and only caveat is the price; this thing costs a third of the newly-launched Kindle Scribe itself.

If you want all the functionalities of the Amazon Premium Leather Cover for less than a quarter of the price, there is a brilliant alternative. Fintie's Trifold Case for Kindle Scribe has all the same features but you only get a single shade, black. Another factor that holds it back is the material used to make it. The Fintie Trifold Case is made of PU leather so it won't last nearly as long as genuine leather cases. Nonetheless, this cost-effective solution packs a ton of value.