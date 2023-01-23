OnePlus Buds Pro 2 adopt Android 13's Spatial Audio, seamless connectivity with Fast Pair

What you need to know

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will receive an audio boost as they include Spatial Audio for a multi-dimensional, cinema-like sound experience.

The true wireless earbuds will also include Google's Fast Pair, but its audio switching capability will activate after a future system upgrade.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will launch in markets outside China on February 7 at the Cloud 11 event.

OnePlus has dropped some information about its upcoming flagship earbuds that aim to step up the standard for audio.

According to a OnePlus press release, its upcoming February 7 launch of the Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds will adopt Google's Spatial Audio technology for a multi-dimensional experience. OnePlus' Buds Pro 2 will be "one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13."

OnePlus states it has optimized the spatial audio in its Buds Pro 2 through its Google collaboration to simulate the immersive, 3D audio experience one would receive when sitting in a cinema. It's also mentioned that this experience will persist even despite any movement, which feels like the buds will support head-tracked spatial audio, however, this is still unclear.

The collaborative efforts will also deliver the Chinese OEM's spatial rendering algorithm and IMU sensor to incorporate better stability and compatibility with expansion apps and enable other apps to use this same technology.

Additionally, OnePlus developed a bespoke stereo up-mixing algorithm for its multi-dimensional sound experience based on mainstream audio and video apps.

The company's next launch of its flagship earbuds will offer a seamless connection, sporting tech such as Google's Fast Pair and Audio Switching features. OnePlus informs that the Buds Pro 2 can connect to two Android devices at once and can switch its audio depending on your actions without the need for user input.

It's worth noting that while the Buds Pro 2 will come with Google's Fast Pair out of the box, the audio switching feature will be missing, at least initially. OnePlus informs that this feature will roll out via an OTA during a follow-up system upgrade.

Erik Kay, VP of engineering at Android, states, "With Android 13, we added spatial audio functionality with the opportunity for partners to use it within their own devices. With OnePlus integrating this new framework alongside support for Fast Pair and audio switching, we're looking forward to adding their Buds 2 Pro Series to the Android ecosystem of connected devices that all work better together."

(Image credit: OnePlus)

These connectivity and audio upgrades will be welcome ones over the previous OnePlus Buds Pro as it notably missed out on Google's Fast Pair tech. The Buds Pro 2 also include INC (intelligent noise cancellation), Bluetooth 5.3, and improved battery life of up to 39 hours.

Consumers won't have to wait much longer to get their hands on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 as the buds will launch in markets outside China on February 7 at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event in New Delhi, India. Interested parties can learn more about the latest flagship true wireless earbuds at oneplus.com/us.