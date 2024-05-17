Audeze MM-100 review: Simply stunning

The MM-100 retains the same design and build quality as the MM-500, and a lighter chassis means you can wear it throughout the day without any fatigue. The sound quality is outstanding, with the MM-100 offering a detailed bass, energetic mids, and clear highs; it is aimed at studio use, but it holds up just as well for casual listening sessions. The best part is that at $399, it is the best value in Audeze's portfolio at the moment. If you like Audeze's sound signature and want an affordable pair of headphones, the MM-100 is the obvious choice.

Audeze is known primarily for its high-end planar headphones, and although the brand has dabbled in gaming-focused headsets that retail for under $500, it doesn't have any entry-level products. That's changing with the introduction of the MM-100; like the MM-500, these headphones are made in collaboration with Manny Marroquin, and they're designed to be used mainly as a reference headset.

The biggest difference is that the MM-100 costs just $399, making it the most affordable Audeze headset you can buy at the moment. By contrast, the MM-500 retails for $1,699, more than four times as much. Having used the MM-100 alongside the MM-500 for the better part of two weeks, it is clear that the latter has a more refined sound, but the MM-100 comes close, and that is no small feat.

While Audeze uses a few plastic bits in the chassis, the MM-100 has a similar design and the same great build quality as the MM-500, and there are absolutely no issues in this area. Essentially, the MM-100 takes the best features of the MM-500, and brings it to a much more affordable price point.

If you've been holding out for an affordable pair of Audeze headphones, your wait has come to an end. The MM-100 isn't just one of the best Audeze headphones — it is easily among the best overall options you'll find in the sub-$500 category.

Audeze MM-100: Pricing and availability

Audeze unveiled the MM-100 in April 2023, with the headphones going on sale in the month of August. It's now available globally via audio retailers and Audeze distributors, and in North America, you can get your hands on the MM-100 for $399.

Considering the affordability of these headphones, there's longer-than-usual wait times. That's if you're buying straight from Audeze; you can also get the MM-100 via Amazon, where it is selling for the same $399. While most Audeze products have a standard three-year warranty, the MM-100 comes with a one-year warranty.

Audeze MM-100: Design and comfort

Other than the headband, there isn't much in the way of a difference between the MM-100 and MM-500. Audeze retained the same styling and design aesthetic, and you get a gunmetal grey color scheme that looks elegant. Audeze uses plastic in the construction of the ear cups, but the yoke and grilles are made out of a magnesium alloy, and the headband is fashioned out of steel.

The build quality is just as exquisite as costlier Audeze headsets like the LCD-X and MM-500, and the best part is that the MM-100 is considerably lighter than other Audeze products I used thus far. Coming in at 475g, it is 20g lighter than the MM-500, and that difference is noticeable. Don't get me wrong; the MM-100 is still on the heavier side, but it is significantly lighter than most Audeze designs — the LCD-X weighs 612g.

As is the case with the rest of the brand's products, the grille has Audeze's distinctive stylized A logo on either side, with Audeze branding on the right and Manny Marroquin to the left. While the design is largely identical to the MM-500, Audeze switched out its standard mini-XLR connectors to 3.5mm, and that makes the MM-100 much more versatile. What's interesting is that you need to connect just one side to the cable, giving you the flexibility of plugging in the headset either via the left or right connectors.

The bundled braided cable is of a decent quality, but it doesn't have a sheath, and it ends in a 6.35mm plug — like most other Audeze headsets. I would have liked a 3.5mm plug considering the category the MM-100 is debuting in, because as it stands, the choice of plug limits its usability with portable sources.

Audeze went with a floating headband design with the MM-100, and it does a good job distributing the weight of the headset evenly. The only issue I have in this area is that the adjustability of the headband is limited; you can't move the stalk up or down, and you'll instead have to adjust the leather band between three notches. While this is an inelegant system, you won't have to adjust the band too many times.

The MM-100 is the most comfortable Audeze headset I used to date, and that includes the lighter LCD-GX gaming headset. A big part of that has to do with the clamping force; it isn't as high as the MM-500, and combined with the lighter design, the MM-100 is ideal for extended use.

The ear pads have a faux leather finish, and they're extremely comfortable even after prolonged use. They don't have a vented design, but because of the inherent open-back nature of the MM-100, you get good ventilation. Overall, Audeze nailed the design brief with the MM-100, and the headphones have sturdy build quality and are light enough that you can wear them for hours on end.

Audeze MM-100: Sound quality

With a sensitivity of 98dB/1mW and impedance of 18Ω, it's effortlessly easy to drive the MM-100, but like all Audeze products, you can make the most out of the planar drivers by pairing it with a decent source. On that note, the MM-100 uses the same 90mm planar magnetic drivers as the MM-500, and it has Audeze's Fluxor magnet array.

I used the MM-100 with the Fiio K19 DAC most of the time, switching over to the Q7 Bluetooth DAC to use with a phone. Any source that's able to deliver over 250mW of power should be adequate to drive the MM-100 well.

As for the sound, Audeze retained a similar tonality as the MM-500. The MM-100 has a good bass extension, and while the low-end is neutral, you get a good rumble that's enjoyable along with fast transients. The mids are where the MM-100 truly shines; it has a boost in the mid-range that gives added warmth and clarity to vocals, and it sounds fantastic.

The treble is clean and detailed, and while there is some sparkle, it doesn't sound harsh, and there is no sibilance. There's good dynamics and instrument separation — as you'd imagine on a headset aimed at studio use — and the mid-forward presentation means the MM-100 is a great choice as a reference headset.

Audeze MM-100: The competition

HiFiMan's Sundara continues to be a stalwart in this segment, and at $299, it is also a great value. It has a similar bass presentation as the MM-100, and you get a slightly higher treble elevation. That said, the MM-100 has a clear advantage in the mids, and I like the design a little better.

Sennheiser's HD660S2 is a good alternative as well if you need a reference headset. It is costlier than the MM-100 at $499, but you get a neutral sound that's ideal for studio use as well as casual listening sessions.

Audeze MM-100: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if:

You need an affordable pair of Audeze headphones

You want headphones with an exquisite sound

You need a sub-$500 reference headset

You shouldn't buy this if:

You need a lightweight headset

The MM-100 is one of Audeze's most significant products to date. It has the same great design and build quality as the MM-500, and it sounds remarkably similar. Yes, Audeze made a few tweaks to the design to bring the cost of the headset down to $399, but the MM-100 doesn't look or feel like a budget product.

Like the MM-500, the MM-100 nails the technical presentation, and it has a good bass extension that allows mainstream music to shine. The energetic mids may not be to everyone's tastes, but it gives the headset a lot of character, and it has a good treble presence.

Ultimately, it's the value that gives the MM-100 a distinct advantage. It is designed as a studio headset, but it's just as comfortable for daily listening sessions, and the sound quality on offer makes it one of the best contenders in this category.