Anker just rolled out a new line of GaN chargers and power banks, and you need to take a look

What you need to know

Anker introduced its Prime series of power banks of GaN chargers, offering the ability to charge several devices at once.

The Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank has two USB-C and a USB-A port, and goes up to 250W when three devices are connected.

The power bank also has a built-in screen that shows real-time charging stats.

The Anker Prime 240W GaN Charger has four ports in total and hits 240W.

Anker has had a quiet year on the charging front, but it's changing that with the introduction of eight new products in the Prime series. The series features four power banks and four GaN chargers, and they all have the ability to charge several devices at once.

Let's kick things off with the power banks as there's a lot to like here. The Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank is an absolute unit of a power bank, featuring dual USB-C ports that can go up to 140W and a single USB-A port, and it can hit 205W with both USB-C ports in use, or 250W with all three ports in active use.

The best feature is a built-in screen that lets you view real-time charging stats; one of the reasons I recommend the Shargeek Storm 2 is because it also has a similar screen, and it's great to see Anker joining the bandwagon. What's particularly interesting is that the power bank retails for $179, making it a great value (as these things go).

If you don't need such a big battery, Anker also has a 20,000mAh variant that costs $129 — going up to 200W via the same port configuration — and a 12,000mAh model that's selling for $89 and has dual USB-C ports going up to 130W.

All of these power banks have a built-in screen and a similar design, and interestingly, they all offer wireless charging. Anker is rolling out a 100W charging base that costs $69, and it has pogo pins to slot in the power banks and dual USB-C ports along with a USB-A port on the side that can be used to charge other devices simultaneously.

As for the wall chargers, leading the fray is the Anker Prime 240W Charger. It has three USB-C ports and a USB-A port, and it can hit 240W when all four ports are in use, going up to 140W over USB-C. The charger retails for $199, and it comes with a stand that lets you use it vertically. The brand is also rolling out GaN chargers targeted at use on the road, and these feature fold-out pins.

The Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger has dual USB-C ports in addition to a USB-A port, and it can hit 100W over a single USB-C port or spread out that power via all three ports when charging more than one device at a time. The charger is available for $84 on Amazon, and there's a 67W variant of the same charger that's selling for just $59. And rounding things off is the Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB C Charging Station that has dual USB-C, USB-A, and AC ports that go up to 140W in total. The charging station is currently selling for $109.

There's clearly a lot to like here, and all of the products are now up for pre-order, with deliveries kicking off in the last week of October. To sweeten the deal, you can get 10% off all of these products right now.