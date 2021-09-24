EU legislators are giving Apple some serious side-eye as they propose the standardization of USB-C charging for all phones. But would the law even make sense?
Your Android Central pals also talk about upcoming new Android features, Pixel 6 leaks, the Surface Duo 2 announcement, and more. Be sure you listen all the way to the end of the episode this week!
Listen now
Links:
- The EU wants to make USB-C charging mandatory for all phones, including iPhones | Android Central
- What's new on Android
- New Android features coming this season
- Upgrade your drive with Google as your copilot
- The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is the best foldable you're not going to buy | Android Central
- Indian antitrust regulators accuse Google of abusing Android's dominance | Android Central
- Google's second Galaxy Z Fold 3 contender could launch with Android 12.1 | Android Central
- The Pixel 6 Pro looks stunning in what may be its first hands-on video | Android Central
- Next-gen Mobvoi TicWatch Pro smartwatch shown off in first major leak | Android Central
- OnePlus, even joined with OPPO, will struggle to compete with Samsung: experts | Android Central
- Unplugged hands-on preview: Guitar Hero for the hand tracking era | Android Central
- Should you play The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Aftershocks update? | Android Central
- Google updates apps for iOS 15 with new widgets and better integration | Android Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra give us major Note vibes in the best way
Leaked renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra reveal a built-in S Pen slot, something that was missing on this year's Samsung flagship launches.
There are the best PSVR controllers you can buy
There are four options when it comes to which controller you can use with the PlayStation VR. Here's a rundown of those options and how you can determine which is best to add to your collection.
The iPhone 13 event leaks were wrong, but that doesn't make Apple right
The iPhone 13 is arriving for many consumers, but the devices leaked prior to the event were a bit different from what was announced, proving many leakers wrong. However, did Apple's secrecy prove to be a double-edged sword?
These are the best microSD cards you can buy for Android
A microSD card makes it easy to move your files, photos, and music from device to device without having to rely on steady Wi-Fi or costly data. It also helps if you like to load your phone with apps. These are the best microSD cards you can buy for an Android device.