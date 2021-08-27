Galaxy Z Fold 3 AC websiteSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

The AC team check out the boot loop and other bug fixes found within Android 12 Beta 4.1 and go hands on with the new Motorola Edge. Nick continues his exploration of the Z Flip 3, Dan reviews the OnePlus Buds Pro, Google teams up with the United States government for purely altruistic reasons, and more!

