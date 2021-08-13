After months of leaks and rumors, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are here along with Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. Michael Fisher hangs with Nick, Ara, and Daniel to share their impressions of Samsung's latest gadgets.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 hands-on: Writing a new page of foldable history | Android Central
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 & Watch 4 Classic hands-on: Fresh start | Android Central
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review: The new default | Android Central
- The Galaxy Watch 4's best new features only work with Samsung Galaxy phones | Android Central
