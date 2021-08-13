Galaxy Z Fold 3 AC websiteSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

After months of leaks and rumors, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are here along with Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. Michael Fisher hangs with Nick, Ara, and Daniel to share their impressions of Samsung's latest gadgets.

