Alex, Jerry, and Daniel are joined for a portion of the show by Myriam Joire as they review the Find X3 Pro from OPPO. The crew also check in on the latest rumors and leaks for the OnePlus 9 series of phones along with what to expect from Google's Pixel 5a and Pixel 6. And what would it take for a foldable Pixel to compete with Samsung and Microsoft's Surface Duo?

