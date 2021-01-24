The FCC has a new Acting Chairperson, Jessica Rosenworcel, and reviews are in for Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra. As well, Hayato, Jerry, Ara, and Daniel share some Chromebook news and discuss the disparate landscape of messaging apps.
Listen now
Links:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus | Android Central
- Samsung confirms it will 'gradually' remove the charger from future Galaxy phones | Android Central
- Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel on Designation to Lead FCC | Federal Communications Commission
- Google threatens to withdraw search engine from Australia - BBC News
- Google Play is unsportsmanlike, U.S. states likely to argue in potential lawsuit | Reuters
- HP's new Chromebooks for schools are built to get disinfected daily | Android Central
- New Acer Chromebooks for students bring 4G LTE and 20-hour battery life | Android Central
- WeChat is spying on users in California according to a new lawsuit | Android Central
- This app brings iMessage to Android, and you can sign up to use it right now | Android Central
- Google Messages could soon stop working for certain Android phones | Android Central
- The Galaxy S21 has a Google Messages app you won't find anywhere else | Android Central
- MediaTek unveils flagship Dimensity 1100 and 1200 5G chips to challenge Snapdragon 888 | Android Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Indeed gives you the smart tools to make hiring decisions quickly, and to be confident that you're making the right hire for your team. Try Indeed out with a free $75 credit at indeed.com/acp. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Offer valid through March 31.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The joy of getting more than you bargained for
I recently got a big surprise from a little pair of wireless earbuds. It got me thinking — isn't great when you get more than you expect?
Review: Xiaomi's 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor is astonishingly good
Xiaomi's ultrawide gaming monitor is now available outside of China for the first time, and it delivers an incredible value in this category. The monitor uses a Samsung VA panel and has 144Hz refresh rate along with FreeSync. Is this the best budget ultrawide gaming monitor around? Let's find out.
The Galaxy S20 FE is still the best Samsung phone you can buy
Samsung makes a lot of great phones, from $2,000 foldables to $200 budget options with massive batteries. These are the best Samsung phones you can buy in 2021.
Here are the best screen protectors for the new Moto G Play (2021)
Even though it's a budget phone, and the least feature-rich of the new models in the Moto G line, the Motorola Moto G Play (2021) still needs protecting like any other smartphone. And that includes not only a protective case, but also a quality screen protector. Here are some great options.