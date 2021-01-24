Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Vs S21 PlusSource: Android Central

The FCC has a new Acting Chairperson, Jessica Rosenworcel, and reviews are in for Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra. As well, Hayato, Jerry, Ara, and Daniel share some Chromebook news and discuss the disparate landscape of messaging apps.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • Indeed: Indeed gives you the smart tools to make hiring decisions quickly, and to be confident that you're making the right hire for your team. Try Indeed out with a free $75 credit at indeed.com/acp. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Offer valid through March 31.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Review: Xiaomi's 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor is astonishingly good
All about the curves

Review: Xiaomi's 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor is astonishingly good

Xiaomi's ultrawide gaming monitor is now available outside of China for the first time, and it delivers an incredible value in this category. The monitor uses a Samsung VA panel and has 144Hz refresh rate along with FreeSync. Is this the best budget ultrawide gaming monitor around? Let's find out.

Here are the best screen protectors for the new Moto G Play (2021)
protect and Play

Here are the best screen protectors for the new Moto G Play (2021)

Even though it's a budget phone, and the least feature-rich of the new models in the Moto G line, the Motorola Moto G Play (2021) still needs protecting like any other smartphone. And that includes not only a protective case, but also a quality screen protector. Here are some great options.