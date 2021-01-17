Alex Dobie, Hayato Huseman, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Daniel Bader dig deep into the Galaxy S21 series of phones. Daniel reviews the excellent Galaxy Buds Pro, and the crew are keeping tabs on the Galaxy SmartTag trackers.
- Samsung Galaxy S21: Your complete buyer's guide to the new S21 series | Android Central
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: The new best | Android Central
- Receive a free Galaxy SmartTag when you pre-order the Galaxy S21 | Android Central
