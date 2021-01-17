Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Vs S21 PlusSource: Android Central

Alex Dobie, Hayato Huseman, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Daniel Bader dig deep into the Galaxy S21 series of phones. Daniel reviews the excellent Galaxy Buds Pro, and the crew are keeping tabs on the Galaxy SmartTag trackers.

