Joe, Jerry, Daniel, and Ara discuss WhatsApp requiring its users to share data with Facebook. They also touch on Facebook's ban of President Trump before moving on to a massive preview of phones, Chromebooks, and other devices being announced at CES 2021.
Listen now
Links:
- WhatsApp now requires you to share data with Facebook — here's what you need to know | Android Central
- Facebook suspends President Trump 'indefinitely' | Android Central
- Google and Alphabet workers are forming an 'innovative' union in the U.S. | Android Central
- Google is far from perfect, but with a union, things can get better | Android Central
- Lenovo's new Tab P11 tablet is the Galaxy Tab S7 you can actually afford | Android Central
- Alexa Show Mode turns your Lenovo PC into an Echo Show display | Android Central
- Samsung supports Google Duo and screen sharing in its new QLED TVs | Android Central
- Samsung's new QLED TVs show its commitment to sustainability | Android Central
- The $700 Galaxy Chromebook 2 could be the most interesting Chromebook of 2021 | Android Central
- The new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is ready to rule 2021 with Ryzen | Android Central
- Motorola's new $400 5G phone overshadows three baffling Moto Gs launching January 14 | Android Central
- Samsung Galaxy S21: News, Leaks, Release, Specs, and Rumors! | Android Central
- Amazon.com: Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio, Designed for Dogs, Compatible with Alexa (As Seen On Ellen), white (001-01WHTOA-1): Amazon Devices
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Astro A40 + MixAmp Pro headset review: Perfect for PC, less so for PS5
As amazing as the Astro A40 headset is, it's probably best to wait until the company makes one designed for PS5. As it stands, you'll need an adapter to get the most out of this.
Motorola just launched four new phones, but you should only care about one
A new year is upon us, as is a new boatload of Motorola phones. With varying prices, specs, and features, here's what to expect from the latest round of Moto G and Motorola One entries.
Did anyone actually buy the OnePlus 8T?
The OnePlus 8T is a really good Android phone, but it also happens to be pretty unexciting. Have you picked up the 8T since its release late last year?
Keep your Moto E trucking along with the best cases
It can be tough trying to find the right case for your brand new smartphone. This is especially true if there are a lot of options to choose from. Luckily, we did the hard work already and found the best options for your Moto E (2020).