Acer Chromebook Spin 514Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

Joe, Jerry, Daniel, and Ara discuss WhatsApp requiring its users to share data with Facebook. They also touch on Facebook's ban of President Trump before moving on to a massive preview of phones, Chromebooks, and other devices being announced at CES 2021.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Keep your Moto E trucking along with the best cases
Use the money saved to get a case

Keep your Moto E trucking along with the best cases

It can be tough trying to find the right case for your brand new smartphone. This is especially true if there are a lot of options to choose from. Luckily, we did the hard work already and found the best options for your Moto E (2020).