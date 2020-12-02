On this week's show, Daniel and Jerry sit down with Ziad Asghar, who manages Qualcomm's Snapdragon Roadmap and Application Processor division, to discuss the new Snapdragon 888.
They start the conversation going through the various improvements the Snapdragon 888 makes over last year's Snapdragon 865, and then jump into the broader industry and how Qualcomm plans to compete with companies like Apple in the increasingly competitive ARM processor space.
Listen now
Links:
- Snapdragon 888: Everything you need to know about Qualcomm's 2021 flagship SoC | Android Central
- The Snapdragon 888 promises a huge leap for Android cameras: Here's how | Android Central
