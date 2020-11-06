Jabra Elite 85t ReviewSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

It was a pretty good year overall for Google on the hardware front, although Daniel, Jerry, and Joe weigh in on the Pixel 5 display gap and latest iteration of Nest Thermostat.

Samsung is rumored to be working on Galaxy Buds Beyond, plus Daniel reviews the Elite 85t earbuds from Jabra.

T-Mobile is making good on paying back $200 million in debt to taxpayers, and Dish Network is sidestepping its 2020 5G timeline.

