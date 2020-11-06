It was a pretty good year overall for Google on the hardware front, although Daniel, Jerry, and Joe weigh in on the Pixel 5 display gap and latest iteration of Nest Thermostat.
Samsung is rumored to be working on Galaxy Buds Beyond, plus Daniel reviews the Elite 85t earbuds from Jabra.
T-Mobile is making good on paying back $200 million in debt to taxpayers, and Dish Network is sidestepping its 2020 5G timeline.
Listen now
Links:
- Some Pixel 5 units develop a gap between the display and frame | Android Central
- Google says the Pixel 5's display gap is nothing to worry about | Android Central
- Galaxy Buds Beyond might be Samsung's next pair of true wireless earbuds | Android Central
- Galaxy S21 may come bundled with Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds Beyond wireless earbuds | Android Central
- Jabra Elite 85t review: Big upgrades, at a cost | Android Central
- T-Mobile will pay back $200 million Sprint took from taxpayers | Android Central
- Dish Network Sidesteps 2020 5G Timeline - SDxCentral
- Amazon Luna hands-on: Off to a (mostly) good start | Android Central
- Amazon.com : DJI Mavic Mini Combo - Drone FlyCam Quadcopter UAV with 2.7K Camera 3-Axis Gimbal GPS 30min Flight Time, less than 0.55lbs, Gray : Camera & Photo
Sponsors:
Indeed: Indeed gives you the smart tools to make hiring decisions quickly, and to be confident that you're making the right hire for your team. Try Indeed out with a free $75 credit at indeed.com/acp. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Offer valid through December 31.
