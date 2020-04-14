Oneplus 8 Pro ReviewSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik have both spent time testing the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. With Jerry Hildenbrand as a sounding board, they go into detail on what's new and great about these phones.

