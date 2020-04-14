Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik have both spent time testing the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. With Jerry Hildenbrand as a sounding board, they go into detail on what's new and great about these phones.
Links:
- OnePlus 8 review: More of the same, for $100 more | Android Central
- OnePlus 8 Pro review: No strings attached | Android Central
- What is a color filter camera and how does it work on the OnePlus 8 Pro? | Android Central
- OnePlus 8 Pro has 30W wireless charging — here's how it works | Android Central
It's official — the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been unveiled
Following months of endless rumors, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were officially unveiled on April 14. Here's what OnePlus is bringing to the table for 2020.
OnePlus 8 review: More of the same, for $100 more
Just 6 months removed from the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 8 is here as the affordable mainstream option at a new higher price. Here's what it offers for that extra money, and where its value stands.
OnePlus 8 Pro review: No strings attached
OnePlus pushed everything to the extreme this time around, but is the $900 OnePlus 8 Pro the best phone money can buy?
