Andrew 'Android' Martonik settles in with Daniel Bader for a detailed conversation about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, its smaller siblings, and the current state of 5G coverage. They also touch on what could potentially be a more affordable flagship alternative — the recently announced LG V60.
Listen now
Links:
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Too much of a good thing
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
- LG V60 hands-on preview: Don't overlook this Galaxy S20+ competitor
Sponsors:
- CLEAR: CLEAR makes your life safer, simpler, and more secure. CLEAR is the absolute BEST way to get through airport security. It works great with Pre-Check too! Get two months free at clearme.com/central and use code 'central'.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Too much of a good thing
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is supposed to be the phone for the enthusiasts, the fans, the nerds who all want the biggest and best Samsung can offer, no matter the cost. Let's break down how well Samsung executes on the promise of an ultra flagship phone.
Do you buy insurance for your smartphone?
Protecting your smartphone is essential, especially when prices are crossing the $1000 threshold. Do you go as far as to buy insurance for your handset?
Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the well-known Konami Code, has passed away
Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the creator of the Konami Code, has died. Konami confirmed the news on Twitter. Kazuhisa Hashimoto was 61 years old when he passed on.
These are the best of the best in smart home devices compatible with Alexa
The Amazon Echo can be the nerve center of your home with this collection of the best Alexa-compatible smart home devices. Which ones are you going to add to your home?