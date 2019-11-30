With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, attention now turns to Cyber Monday, Dec. 2. Of course, sales aren't exclusive to only one day on the calendar.
As Saturday begins, here are seven of the hottest early Amazon Cyber Monday deals:
Your internet at a new level
eero Pro mesh WiFi system - 3-Pack
Whole-home Wi-Fi system for less
The eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi system offers three eero Pros which replaces the traditional router, extender, and internet booster.
The pack offers offers enough coverage for a five bedroom home. With a quick and easy setup, replacing your old Wi-Fi router is just minutes away.
Get started
Ring Video Doorbell 2
Alexa, talk to the front door
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is fully compatible with Amazon Alexa. You can use it to see, hear, and speak to your visitors from anywhere in the world.
Feauring 1080HD video with infrared night vision, the Ring VIdeo Doorbell 2 never sleeps so you're always protected from outside forces. Includes Lifetime Theft Protection; if your Doorbell goes missing, Amazon will replace it for free!
Go large
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB)
Great deal on Apple's largest tablet
The third-generation iPad Pro offers Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) and Face ID support. There's up to 10 hours of playtime between charges
First released in late 2018, this remains Apple's most recent iPad Pro. Features include a 12MP back camera, 7MP TrueDepth front camera, four speaker audio with wider stereo sound, A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and much more.
Entertainment time
Sony XBR-65A8G 65 Inch TV
So much to see
Featuring OLED technology to reveal stunning detail, depth, textures, and color. Include high dynamic range combined with IMAX enhanced and Dolby Vision.
This impressive television includes acoustic Surface technology, 4K super Bit Mapping, and Google Assistant built-in. You can also use it with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
Beautiful design
Google Pixel 4
Google's newest
The newest Pixel is available at great prices at Amazon. Visit often and see which type of deal you can get.
The Google Pixel 4 is noted for its brillant cameras, which allows you to point and shoot for the perfect photo. Another highlight: End the robocalls. With Call Screen, the Google Assistant helps you proactively filter our spam before your phone ever rings.
Best deal
Apple AirPods Pro
The real deal
The Apple AirPods Pro is perhaps the hottest new true wireless earbuds for 2019. The included charging case offers 24 hours of playtime between charges.
You aren't going to find a better deal on Apple AirPods Pro right now. Featuring active noise cancellation for immersive sound, these buds include three sizes of silicone tips for a customizable fit, are sweat and water resistant, and more.
Do it
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3
Lots of deals
For Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering lots of discounts on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. Find the configuration that matches your needs, and hit BUY.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 features a clean, elegant design that's thin and light at just 2.79 pounds. Choose from Sandstone, Matte Black, Cobalt Blue, and Platinum. Experiences speeds two times faster than the Surface Laptop 2.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.