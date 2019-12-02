Affordable heart-rate tracking Fitbit Inspire HR Track the basics without breaking the bank It isn't Fitbit's most powerful wearable, but the Inspire HR does all of the basics — including 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, all while keeping costs low. It's also extremely lightweight, lasts up to five days on one charge, and can be worn in the pool for swim tracking. $68.99 $99.95 $30.96 off See at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire HR is one of the smallest and lightest wearables Fitbit sells, meaning it's ridiculously comfortable and can be worn for hours on end without any level of discomfort or annoyance. I have one myself, and it's easily my favorite Fitbit to wear. There's a small OLED touchscreen display on the front of the Inspire HR, and it does a good job at showing all of your health information at a quick glance. You can even use it for some basic smart tasks, such as alarms, timers, and seeing notifications from your connected phone.

Those little extras are great, but at the end of the day, the Inspire HR isn't trying to be a smartwatch. It's a fitness tracker, and in those regards, it has just about everything you could ask for. Don't believe me? Here's just some of what the Inspire HR brings to the table: All-day activity tracking (steps, calories burned, distance, etc.)

15+ goal-based exercise modes

Automatic workout detection

Sleep tracking with sleep stage information

24/7 heart-rate monitoring

Swim tracking

Female health tracking All of your health data collected by the Inspire HR is synced with the Fitbit mobile app, and in addition to browsing through all of your health/fitness information, you can also use the Fitbit app to connect with the millions of other Fitbit users and engage your friends in various challenges. Even better, charging the Inspire HR is something you rarely have to concern yourself with. You can get up to five days of use per charge, allowing you to wear the Inspire HR for days at a time without having to worry about it running low on juice. Gadgets like the Fitbit Versa 2 give you even more features if you find yourself wanting more than what the Inspire HR has to offer, but if your main goal is to get or stay healthy, you can get everything you need right here and save quite a bit of cash in the process. Fitbit created the Inspire HR to be affordable all year round, making this Cyber Monday deal that much more enticing. $69 is a tremendous price considering everything you get with the Fitbit Inspire HR, so be sure to jump on it now before the deal expires.