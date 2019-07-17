The 5G Galaxy Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Fast, smooth, and cutting edge One of the most complete feeling flagship phones only gets better with 5G support and a massive battery. With a great display and cameras, this phone is the perfect tool for anyone that gets things done on the go. $1,300 at Samsung

When will my area even get 5G?

Verizon's Ultra Wideband 5G currently covers parts of Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, and Providence. Verizon has committed to cover 18 more cities in 2019 with the current cities getting more coverage as the density of towers increases. 5G expansion is going to be much more cumbersome than 4G deployment due to the sheer number of towers needed. Many more towers are needed because Verizon's current 5G deployment uses millimeter wave technology. While very fast and capable of handling many devices connected, each tower covers a much smaller area than previous cell technology. If you live outside of a major urban area it may seem like you have no chance for 5G coverage but thanks to dynamic spectrum sharing eventually coming into play on the sort of spectrum used for LTE, coverage will be greatly improved. Here's every U.S. city with 5G coverage right now Which devices should I get to be 5G ready?

Beyond Unlimited Above Unlimited 5G data Unlimited Unlimited 5G hotspot Unlimited Unlimited 5G video 4K 4K LTE deprioritization 22GB 75GB LTE hotspot 15 20 Talk and text unlimited unlimited LTE video 720p 720p Mexico and Canada included included Apple Music included included TravelPasses none 5

Best 5G Plan in 2019 What tech is Verizon using?

With approximate speeds of 300Mbps, using Verizon's 5G Home service may be the replacement for wired home internet we've been waiting for. As a $50 per month service with an existing Verizon Wireless plan and $70 without, this service is very competitive with most ISPs. The coverage issues noted above are not an issue with this usage because a powerful and precisely placed receiver converts the 5G signal into traditional home internet with a stationary router. This router provides customers with all of the normal connections expected of a router such as Ethernet connections. Is 5G worth it for most people?

If you have a fairly new phone with support for Verizon's full LTE Advanced network, then you probably won't get that much of a benefit from 5G just yet. As time goes on, more and more services will begin to take advantage of the increased speeds and better latency available with 5G. This will make it a much better buy, assuming you live in a place that has or will be getting 5G coverage soon. For many people, the jump to 5G isn't even available yet and may not be for quite some time. As an enthusiast, I'm thrilled about the concept of 5G bringing fast connections to more people than has been possible with fiber optic connections. Verizon being able to deliver fiber optic levels of performance to a phone can help drive competitiion between ISPs like we have never seen. 7 reasons to be excited about 5G

