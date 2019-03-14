The Big Four U.S. carriers are all well into their 5G roadmap. We have 5G-ready phones like the Galaxy S10 5G about to hit the shelves, and we already can see the results of testing using devices like home broadband routers and wireless hotspots. 5G is coming, and it's not going to be the typical slow rollout we've seen with 3G and 4G LTE. There is one way that the 5G networks in the U.S. will resemble its 3G and 4G counterparts, though: each carrier is doing things differently and it's very unlikely that you'll be able to buy a single device that works with all of them. This will probably change as the tech inside the devices and the tech that powers the networks mature, but any plans of buying an unlocked 5G-ready device today and using it across multiple carriers will need to be put on hold. Here's what we know so far about how each carrier is building a 5G network. AT&T

AT&T expects to offer nationwide 5G service by the end of 2020 and has begun offering mobile 5G service in Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Waco, Charlotte, Raleigh, Oklahoma City, Jacksonville, Louisville, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and San Antonio. The rollout has been for a select number of businesses and customers so far, but that will change in March 2019 when the company releases its Netgear Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot. AT&T already has its 5G Fiber backbone in place across the country and is rapidly expanding it. AT&T also has announced its next set of cities for 5G service, and customers in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose will be able to use 5G devices soon. AT&T also offers what it calls "5G Evolution" service, which isn't 5G at all. The company expanded and enhanced its 4G LTE service and has offered it in 400 markets. Don't be confused if you suddenly see a "5Ge" icon on your phone; it's just proper carrier aggregation of the company's 4G LTE service. More: AT&T's '5G Evolution' network isn't a brand (new) problem AT&T's 5G service will rely on the company's fiber network, which is expected to cover 14 million people by mid-2019. The network will use what's known as "millimeter-wave" which uses high-frequency spectrum to broadcast signals across relatively short distances. With 39GHz holdings that cover more than 30% of subscribers in the top 50 markets, the company has a solid base to build on, and AT&T also plans to use "additional spectrum bands" in the future to bolster its 39GHz spectrum. In the end, expect a mixed high and low spectrum 5G network from AT&T that uses Fiber as a backbone with many small-cell sites to allow wireless access to the service. Verizon

Verizon, Qualcomm, Motorola, and Samsung demonstrated the first mobile 5G radio test in late 2018 and plans to release its first mobile 5G device — the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G — in 2019. Verizon has also enrolled 5G to power its "5G Home" broadband service starting in September 2018. The service has no data cap and offers speeds ranging from 300Mbps to 1Gbps depending on location. As we saw with LTE, Verizon is sitting on plenty of the right spectrum for its 5G network plans. Verizon's 5G service will run on the company's millimeter-wave 28Ghz and 39Ghz bands. Verizon holds the largest amount of millimeter-wave licenses among the Big Four (and possibly of any company worldwide) with 76% of the available 28Ghz spectrum in the top 50 markets and 46% of the available 39Ghz band. Verizon is confident in its ability to deliver 5G service to fixed locations using specialized equipment. Starting in 2019, the company will offer 5G Home service using off-the-shelf equipment and 5G mobile broadband. Using its millimeter-wave spectrum to build out a solid 5G network means Verizon will have to deploy a huge number of small cell sites across the country, but as we saw with 4G LTE service, expect Verizon to be both first and best while 5G is new. In March 2019, Verizon unveiled its mobile 5G plans with the launch of the 5G Moto Mod for the Moto Z3. The Mod is expected to go on sale in early April and customers will need to pay an extra $10 per month to access the 5G network, which will be live in Chicago and Minneapolis. Sprint

Sprint and T-Mobile may be trying to merge, but even if that doesn't happen the company is in a strong position when it comes to delivering 5G service. At Mobile World Congress 2019, the company announced that it plans to deploy 5G service starting in May, with Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City being the first locations and Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, and D.C. to follow soon after. While AT&T and Verizon plan to use millimeter-wave spectrum to deliver 5G service, Sprint has another trick up its sleeve. Using excess 2.5Ghz spectrum, of which the company holds plenty, Sprint's 5G service will run on mid-band frequencies instead of the upper bands that constitute millimeter-wave. Because this mid-band spectrum is also used for the company's 4G LTE service, cell sites will need to have new equipment deployed to cover the 50/50 split. Sprint has everything it needs to deploy its 5G network except for the most important part: money. While using it' existing sites to deploy 5G means Sprint will be quick to roll out 5G service, it also means that Sprint's 5G network won't have the low latency and high-bandwidth that millimeter-wave spectrum can deliver. Sprint plans to address this in the future by employing additional spectrum to bolster the 5G network. Sprint also plans to make its 5G service available to Google Fi users. Fi currently uses Sprint LTE along with T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular to deliver internet and phone service to its customers. More: T-Mobile and Sprint Merger FAQ: The good, the bad, and the ugly T-Mobile