Best answer: There is no established risk to your health but use of high-frequency bands could lead to weather information disruption.

In the same article, the FDA is quoted saying that it "continues to believe that the current safety limits for cellphone radiofrequency energy exposure remain acceptable for protecting the public health." For now there appears to be no risk to health from the radio waves produced by phones and towers. At least no more than already existed.

According to The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), radiofrequency fields are listed as possibly carcinogenic to humans . As Digital Trends pointed out in its article , this is the same classification given to coffee.

The high frequency 24Ghz bands that some upcoming fast 5G will be using to produce top speeds is quite close to the 23.8Ghz area that meteorologists use to measure water in the atmosphere. This is because tower equipment may not be precise enough to not interfere on the lower bands when power is pushed higher than -20 decibel watts per 200 megahertz. When amplified to these power levels for maximum coverage, the signal can become noisier and get in the way more.

With a little imagination it's easy to see the kind of problems that can come from not being able to accurately measure the weather. As predictions suffer, people in severe weather conditions may not have the best information to make a decision. Staffing for crews that respond to weather conditions on roadways may not have the resources in place as quickly with a less accurate prediction.

Only time will tell the exact impact of the interference, but the major impact on mobile users might be a reduction in signal strength in the faster, high-frequency bands. Hopefully carriers will work to make sure their equipment does as little damage to measurements as possible.