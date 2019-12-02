Cyber Monday is a great time to score huge discounts on televisions. However, not all sales are created equal. Walmart's Cyber Monday's listing for a 50-inch 4K TV from Sceptre is one of the most prominent examples.

You can do better than this Sceptre television, which is on sale for Cyber Monday, but still not worth it.

We're unimpressed with the Sceptre brand and because of this, don't recommend this product. Normally priced at $400 (although you can usually find it for around $250), the television is much less right now.

However, instead of buying this television, we recommend the 2019 TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV or Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition. Both television are priced a little bit higher than the one at Walmart. For the difference, however, you get Roku or Fire TV, respectively, built-in, and much more.

Do yourself a favorite and look past the Sceptre 50-inch 4K television at Walmart. Get either of the ones above through Amazon instead. You'll be happy you did.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.