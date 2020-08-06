I haven't spent my Dell credit for the second half of the year yet, so I was amazed to see another offer from Dell, this time on The Platinum Card® from American Express. From now through Jan. 31, 2021, cardholders will receive a one-time up to $100 statement credit after using your enrolled Amex to spend a minimum of $100. Note that you can make more than one transaction to meet the terms of the offer.

Bank issuers have been trying to find creative ways to convince credit cardholders to keep their accounts open during the coronavirus pandemic .

The credit can be used toward your total purchase at Dell and can be stacked with the existing Biz Platinum credit. If you are looking to get something for $0 out of pocket, there are plenty of items that you can buy for $100 or less. Here are five items you can "buy" with the new $100 credit.

If you're trying to keep the kids entertained while you work, this $99 kid-proof tablet should keep them busy. The tablet comes with a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, 16 GB internal storage, up to seven hours of battery life and a two-year "worry-free" guarantee.

Two Nintendo Switch games: Starts at $29.99

If you're lucky enough to have the hottest game console on the planet, you (and the kids) are going to need games for it. Most games start $59.99 each, like Yoshi's Crafted World. But if you're trying to get more games for your buck, there are a few games under $40 like Tetris 99, which starts at $29.99.

Many people will be working from home for the foreseeable future, so this could be an excellent time to upgrade your home office setup. Google Wi-Fi can improve your Wi-Fi experience by seamlessly connecting with your modem or gateway.

If you've been working from home for a while, you're probably more attuned to noise from the outside like trucks or barking dogs. If you want to drown out the noise, you may want to invest in a good pair of headphones like the JBL TUNE 700BT. They aren't noise-canceling but boast a 24-hour battery life.

Sure, this last item isn't under $100, but using the credit can drop your purchase to only $40. When is the last time you bought a TV that cheap? This Vizio TV has Chromecast built-in, which means you can access apps like Netflix and stream thousands of Chromecast-enabled apps from your phone to your TV.

What doesn't work

Dell gift cards can seem like an easy way of maximizing the statement credit — banking funds for a larger purchase later. Unfortunately, Dell doesn't sell its own gift cards directly. So the purchase won't trigger the statement credit.

Also, international transactions, international contact center, Global events, Dell Financial Services, Dell Outlet for Home, Dell Outlet for Work, Dell PartnerDirect, Dell Premier, Dell Premier Connect, Dell Premier Select and authorized retailers are also excluded.

Maximizing your purchase

Before you make your purchase, make sure to register for the Amex Platinum Dell statement credit, if you're targeted. And while you're on the American Express website, check your Amex Offers to see if your Amex Platinum is targeted for an Amex Offer on Dell purchases, like the one I got below: