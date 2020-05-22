In these uncertain times, finding a secure job is a priority for everyone. While many well-paid careers require college degrees, white hat hacking is open to just about anyone. These cybersecurity experts are paid good money to find the weaknesses in networks, and there is a huge demand for new talent. The Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle helps you get started in this field, with 98 hours of training working towards top exams. You can get it now for just $39.90.
According to industry experts, there will be around 3.5 million vacant jobs in cybersecurity by next year. As a result of this shortfall, many companies are willing to offer six-figure salaries to certified experts.
This bundle helps you break into the lucrative world of cybersecurity. Through 10 courses, you learn about all the most common attacks used by malicious hackers — from SQL code injection to botnets. The training also looks at penetration testing, password analysis, and other key skills.
You learn from top tutors such as Joe Parys, who has taught over 500,000 students on Udemy. Along with practical skills, this bundle provides essential prep for the CompTIA CySA+ and PenTest+ exams. These are highly valued by recruiters the world over.
These courses are worth $1,345, but you can grab the bundle now for just $39.90.The Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle – $39.90
See Deal
Prices subject to change
More from Android Central Digital Offers
- Work-from-home accessories to keep you productive
- DIY projects to keep you entertained indoors
- New skills you can learn without leaving home
Hand tracking breaths new life into The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets is already an incredibly intriguing game, filled with little wonders to find and explore. A new update adds Oculus Quest hand tracking to the game, giving it an impressive new tool that makes these miniature virtual worlds seem even more real than before.
Samsung software update report card: The biggest company gets a B-
Samsung is actually good at updates now, as long as you have the right phone and live in the right place.
Do you think the Galaxy S20 Ultra lived up to the hype?
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is one of the most technically-impressive phones on the market, but has it lived up to the hype Samsung created for it? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Ditch the cable and go wireless with these charging pads and stands
Charging with a cable is faster, but a wireless charger is much more convenient. These are the best you can buy, whether you want a pad, a stand, or a multi-device charger.