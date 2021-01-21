Samsung's Galaxy S21 is a phone that has a lot going for it. Whether it be the Snapdragon 888 processor, upgraded cameras, lower prices compared to last year, or anything else in between, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about this latest batch of Galaxy S flagships.

That said, there is one aspect of the S21 series that has ruffled some feathers: charging speeds. In a world where competing phones are offering 45W, 60W, and even 100W charge speeds, the Galaxy S21 being limited to just 25W does feel a bit archaic. There are plenty of options out there when it comes to the best Samsung Galaxy S21 chargers, but no matter which one you choose, you're still limited to max speeds of 25W.

A few of our forum members recently got to talking about the topic, saying:

This got us to wondering — Is 25W charging a deal-breaker for the Galaxy S21?

