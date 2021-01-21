Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S21 UltraSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Samsung's Galaxy S21 is a phone that has a lot going for it. Whether it be the Snapdragon 888 processor, upgraded cameras, lower prices compared to last year, or anything else in between, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about this latest batch of Galaxy S flagships.

That said, there is one aspect of the S21 series that has ruffled some feathers: charging speeds. In a world where competing phones are offering 45W, 60W, and even 100W charge speeds, the Galaxy S21 being limited to just 25W does feel a bit archaic. There are plenty of options out there when it comes to the best Samsung Galaxy S21 chargers, but no matter which one you choose, you're still limited to max speeds of 25W.

A few of our forum members recently got to talking about the topic, saying:

fuzzylumpkin

Honestly I just think Samsung are weird and/or cheap. They've always been a few years behind on charging tech. not to mention doubling the charging power the same year you don't provide a charger for the first time seems like a recipe for bad press.

Mooncatt

Without getting too deep into the weeds, charging Li-ion batteries can be a delicate science, and that is the limiting factor. In general, Li-ion batteries can be charged at a rate equal to their capacity without stressing the battery too much. For a 5000 mAh (5Ah) like what is in the S21 Ultra, that equates to a maximum 5A of input current. The voltage going into the battery (not the output...

bill-e

If I have a phone that lasts all day I usually charge them overnight on a timed, low wattage charger. I leave the fast charging for those occasions that I need it. While I've never performed a scientific study, I believe that fast charging will reduce battery life and I've been operating in this manner for years.

jlangner

I have never felt need for anything above 25W. The extra cost to save 5 minutes was no biggie to me.

This got us to wondering — Is 25W charging a deal-breaker for the Galaxy S21?

Join the conversation in the forums!

