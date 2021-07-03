Watch every ball of this PGA Tour event with our 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic live stream guide below.

The PGA tour rolls into Motor City for the third installment of this tournament.

Bryson Dechambeau had been looking to defend the title he won last year after tearing apart the Detroit Golf Club course with a masterclass in power driving, but surprisingly the favourite is already out after missing the cut after Round 2 on Friday.

Looking to capitalise on DeChambeau's exit will be a field that includes Phil Mickelson, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler.

The flattest site on the PGA Tour, the 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club course plays to a par-72 that has traditionally favoured the game's bigger hitters.

Inclement weather has disturbed this year's early proceedings, but brighter conditions are now expected for the remainder of the tournament.

Read on for full details on how to live stream 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour golf online from anywhere.

2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Where and when?

2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic takes place at the Detroit Golf Club in San Diego, California from Thursday, July 1st to Sunday, July 4th.

US coverage is exclusive to CBS and the Golf Channel, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK

Watch 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's golf from Detroit further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

