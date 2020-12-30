Out of all the different kinds of smartphones we see throughout a given year, the niche of budget phones is always one of the most fascinating to watch. $1,000 flagships might be more fun to talk about and drool over, but the challenge that arises when crafting something that costs $300 or $400 is vastly more interesting.

It's a challenge that countless companies try their hand at throughout the year, and as time goes on, they get better and better at it. Specs become more powerful, trends from high-end flagships are borrowed, and all of that happens while prices stay low.

In the quest to create the best cheap Android phones in 2020, there was one common denominator we saw throughout them — multiple rear camera sensors. Flagships like the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 Pro tout three, four, or even more rear cameras, and this resulted in the vast majority of cheaper options trying to do the same. The idea of getting three cameras on the latest Moto G sounds amazing on paper, but as we discovered time and time again, more isn't always better.

In fact, it usually comes at the detriment of the phone trying to do this.

What's the point of four cameras when half of them are useless?

We saw plenty of examples of this in 2020, with one of the best being the OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus Nord is an exceptional budget phone in almost every regard, offering a 90Hz AMOLED display, fast performance, a durable design, and all-day battery life for the equivalent of around $330. Where it stumbles, however, is with its cameras.

As we've seen many times from OnePlus, the Nord's camera setup is a numbers game. You're getting a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth camera, and 2MP macro camera. Photos taken with the main 48MP sensor are decent, but you have to deal with soft detail and grain in more dimly-lit settings. The 8MP ultra-wide camera is a nice touch for getting dramatic wide shots, but the 5MP depth and 2MP macro sensors are all but useless.