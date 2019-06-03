For many phone makers, entry-level and midrange phones are treated like second class citizens. It's rare to see them receive one update, let alone two.
Thankfully, HMD Global is not one of those companies and announced today via a tweet that Android 9 Pie is rolling out to the Nokia 3. In case you don't remember, HMD promised way back in 2017 that it would provide the Android P update, and it's great to see it fulfilling this promise.
What makes this even more impressive is the fact that the Nokia 3 is not only an entry level phone, but it initially launched in 2017. Some of the 2017 flagships haven't received the Android 9 Pie update yet, such as the LG G6. Even the update to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus only began rolling out in February of this year.
The wait is over! Keeping up with our promise of 2 years of Android updates, Nokia 3 (2017) is now officially running on Android 9 Pie! Step up to Nokia smartphones, they Just Keep Getting Better! #GetSmart #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/Xz1JXt2Cet— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) June 3, 2019
If nothing else, this goes a long way to show that no matter what device you buy, HMD Global is going to give it the support it deserves. Whether it be the latest flagship running top tier specs, or a more affordable phone that won't break the bank.
Speaking of budget-friendly Nokia phones that are always up to date, the Nokia 4.2 was recently released here in the U.S. for $190. For under $200 you'll get a Snapdragon 439, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with a microSD slot for expansion, and a 3,000 mAh battery. It also comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box and is part of the Android One program ensuring it will always get the latest updates. Plus, a couple of extra goodies such as face unlock and NFC for Google Pay.
