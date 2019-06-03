For many phone makers, entry-level and midrange phones are treated like second class citizens. It's rare to see them receive one update, let alone two.

Thankfully, HMD Global is not one of those companies and announced today via a tweet that Android 9 Pie is rolling out to the Nokia 3. In case you don't remember, HMD promised way back in 2017 that it would provide the Android P update, and it's great to see it fulfilling this promise.

What makes this even more impressive is the fact that the Nokia 3 is not only an entry level phone, but it initially launched in 2017. Some of the 2017 flagships haven't received the Android 9 Pie update yet, such as the LG G6. Even the update to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus only began rolling out in February of this year.