The Moto G5 Plus is heading to Verizon.

Verizon has shunned the Moto G series for a few generations, but it looks like that won't be the case this year. According to noted leaker Evan Blass, the Moto G5 Plus will be available on Verizon.

Moto G5 Plus for Verizon. pic.twitter.com/XfmzLMc8zn — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2017

The render ties up with the recently-leaked photos of the Moto G5, showing off the metal chassis, round camera housing, and large bezels up front. Rumors suggest that the Moto G5 Plus will be powered by a Snapdragon 625, the same SoC in the Moto Z Play, with the handset also offering 2GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 12MP camera, 5MP shooter at the front, and a 3000mAh battery.

Motorola will unveil the Moto G5 and G5 Plus on February 26 at Mobile World Congress, but the date on the render suggests that the Verizon version could be releasing on April 3. India and Brazil are the two main markets for the Moto G series, and the phone is likely to make its debut in these countries before arriving in the U.S.