Samsung is coming out ahead of the Galaxy S8 launch claiming that it is more popular than the S7.
Samsung is coming out ahead of its first-week sales numbers, opting to highlight lofty pre-order support for its new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones.
The U.S. branch of the company has released a statement saying that early pre-order numbers are "outpacing" the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, "with strong double digit growth," which corroborates earlier news that South Korean pre-orders were also ahead of their predecessors.
Samsung also says that "the majority of consumers have been selecting the Galaxy S8+," and that most people are opting for the Midnight Black color over the fetching but not-quite-as-universal Orchid Gray.
Which color Galaxy S8 should you buy?
Though we know that larger phones are becoming more commonplace in North America and have become the fastest-growing segment of the smartphone market in recent years, it's interesting to see more people opting for the Galaxy S8+ over the Galaxy S8, given that the smaller phone still has a sizeable 5.8-inch display. It could be that the early adopters tend to be the ones who gravitate towards the "better" phone, which in this case has that larger 6.2-inch display and 3,500mAh battery, but it could also indicate a more significant change in consumers' buying habits.
More: The Orchid Gray Galaxy S8 is a sign of more beautiful things to come
Reader comments
S8+! I ordered 2 and one S8! Next week needs to hurry up!
That's it? Bush league.....
After seeing them both in person at a Verizon store, I would definitely go with the plus model. They aren't that different in size really. Unless you have really tiny hands, the plus will work just fine. It's barely any wider than my S7 Edge and is usable all the way to the edge since it's curve is more subtle.
As for color. The Orchid is definitely my first choice. Silver is just too gaudy and black is like every other phone. The Orchid gray is one of those that changes in the light to other colors. You really need to see it to appreciate it.
Just got the GS8 case today. After finally choosing a Samsung device I guess I'm still in the minority, in a manner of speaking. Not really though.
I've been with LG since the Optimus G.
Ordered the S8 in silver. S8+ seems to big to fit in pocket.
Well, I'm not in the majority. I bought the S8 regular size and got the irregular orchid gray color. I'm happy with it, though I had a quick second guessing on the size.
I'm hoping that Google won't join in the club and will make the Pixel 2 no larger than the original Pixel (just shrink the bezels).
I'm incline to think they are going to have something. I know OEM typically don't do spec changes unless OS has new updates. Why would both LG and Samsung went that route and Google give guidelines to developer for apps for them to not have something in there?
That's my 2 cents. I'm sure they are going to follow suit in some kind of fashion.
I went with the S8.
I hate news like this because companies just assume that everyone wants bigger phones. The s8 is perfect for me and companies should all focus on smaller phones with the same specs
But the smaller one does have the same specs. Just a slight battery difference. Only apple punishes it's customers for buying the smaller less expensive device.
Ordered S8+ midnight black. Coming from HP Elite x3 that I returned (and interim LG V20 that I have currently in use) so the S8+ will be perfect.
I really liked the way the s8+ felt in my hand. bit slimmer and talker and gripped better than my s7 edge.
I got the S8 in black. I would have gotten the plus but really didn't want to pay the down payment that T-Mobile has for jump on demand.
Not sure why it would surprise anyone that the Plus size model would out sell the smaller one.
Obvious statement is obvious..
S8+ in Black here, AT&T.
Orchid Gray GS8 for me, Black GS8 for my spouse. He almost went gray.
Like lemmings over a cliff... thanks Capt. Obvious! ;)