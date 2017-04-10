Samsung is coming out ahead of the Galaxy S8 launch claiming that it is more popular than the S7.

Samsung is coming out ahead of its first-week sales numbers, opting to highlight lofty pre-order support for its new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones.

The U.S. branch of the company has released a statement saying that early pre-order numbers are "outpacing" the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, "with strong double digit growth," which corroborates earlier news that South Korean pre-orders were also ahead of their predecessors.

Samsung also says that "the majority of consumers have been selecting the Galaxy S8+," and that most people are opting for the Midnight Black color over the fetching but not-quite-as-universal Orchid Gray.

Though we know that larger phones are becoming more commonplace in North America and have become the fastest-growing segment of the smartphone market in recent years, it's interesting to see more people opting for the Galaxy S8+ over the Galaxy S8, given that the smaller phone still has a sizeable 5.8-inch display. It could be that the early adopters tend to be the ones who gravitate towards the "better" phone, which in this case has that larger 6.2-inch display and 3,500mAh battery, but it could also indicate a more significant change in consumers' buying habits.

