Mexico launch for Samsung's new flagships slated for early May, with prices starting at 17,699 pesos.

Ready to kick off the weekend with a fresh Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus leak? Mexican site AndroidMX has bagged eight new images of the larger S8 model, with its 6.2-inch, "18.5:9" display.

The new images show off more of the Galaxy S8 Plus's almost bezel-free design, along with a quick size comparison with the LG V20, but mostly we're looking for clues about what's next in Samsung's software. These high-res shots offer some clues — for instance, one image shows that the double-tap home shortcut for launching the camera has been replaced with a double tap of the power key. Not a total shock given the lack of a physical button in the GS8 — but the power key is undoubtedly a harder target to hit in a hurry.

The Galaxy S8's camera UI also offers a few clues. In addition to the usual photo controls, there's an "eye" icon 👁 in the lower left corner (for Bixby's rumored visual search, maybe?). As for the teddy bear icon 🐻 on the bottom right of the camera UI... well, any guesses? Let us know in the comments.

AndroidMX reports that Mexico will be getting the Exynos version of the GS8 when it goes on sale there in early May. (The U.S. and some other countries are said to be getting Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip instead.) Prices purportedly start at 17,699 pesos for the regular GS8, rising to 18,999 pesos for the Plus, with availability due on all major operators.