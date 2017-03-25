Mexico launch for Samsung's new flagships slated for early May, with prices starting at 17,699 pesos.
Ready to kick off the weekend with a fresh Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus leak? Mexican site AndroidMX has bagged eight new images of the larger S8 model, with its 6.2-inch, "18.5:9" display.
The new images show off more of the Galaxy S8 Plus's almost bezel-free design, along with a quick size comparison with the LG V20, but mostly we're looking for clues about what's next in Samsung's software. These high-res shots offer some clues — for instance, one image shows that the double-tap home shortcut for launching the camera has been replaced with a double tap of the power key. Not a total shock given the lack of a physical button in the GS8 — but the power key is undoubtedly a harder target to hit in a hurry.
The Galaxy S8's camera UI also offers a few clues. In addition to the usual photo controls, there's an "eye" icon 👁 in the lower left corner (for Bixby's rumored visual search, maybe?). As for the teddy bear icon 🐻 on the bottom right of the camera UI... well, any guesses? Let us know in the comments.
AndroidMX reports that Mexico will be getting the Exynos version of the GS8 when it goes on sale there in early May. (The U.S. and some other countries are said to be getting Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip instead.) Prices purportedly start at 17,699 pesos for the regular GS8, rising to 18,999 pesos for the Plus, with availability due on all major operators.
Reader comments
Based on the design of the teddy bear icon, it could be a hat overlay to add on to a person in a photo.
That's what I was wondering. Is it a way to add stickers and other "extras" to your photos?
That's all we need more freaking stickers!
* in Christopher Walken voice*
Guess what I have a fever and the only prescription is more stickers
Ps although I can't stand stickers or emojis they need to die in a fiery pit
Nice that looks about as bezeless as you can functionally get , rumor has it there will be a s8 sighting in best as early as next week . Got my clear Spigen case already . Was dead set on the black but I'll wait to see all the colors now . That new purple looks intriguing
The bezel-less design is going to look so slick the first time I pull out this phone!
What screams out to me from those images is not the Device itself, but look how he's holding it, what does that tell you about this Design Choice?
I means that proves this is how 99% of the people hold there phones when using one hand . I hold my phones the same way. Even down to my blackberry classic . Your getting the LG anyway soooo why do you care
Even if I am purchasing the LG G6, that doesn't mean if I come across an article on a different product and I have a thought I want to share with others, I'm not going to be silent about it, some may not like what I have to state, and that's ok, I respect that, just don't expect me to be silent on certain matters just because it's not on my buying list.
I understand some folks want a pretty phone, but to me, Beauty should not come at the sacrifice of Durability, Safety, and overall Usability.
That's just how I see it.
That's why we have choices. Get the phone that works for you. For others, maybe the sacrifice is worth it.
Most people will be throwing a nice case on this bad boy anyway, which I HIGHLY suggest for both the S8 and the G6.
She's a LG paid troll. It's best to let her be.
Actually, I find her comments to be fair and thoughtful for the most part. Troll? Not even close to my definition of one.
Too many people feel the need to defend everything about their particular choice in phones. It is OK to have a dissenting opinion.
+1
Ofcourse, I agree 100 percent that we have choices, and I prefer it that way, again, just sharing my thoughts.
And putting a Case on the LG G6, Galaxy S8/S8± should be a no-brainer, paying almost 200 dollars through phone insurance is no joking matter.
It's not a no brainer. I'm getting tired of people think everyone slaps a case on everything. I hate cases and never use them. What's the point of covering up your phone. It's like buying a car and driving around with a cover on it.
Agree, I have never used a case. Can't stand them.
I never implied everyone slaps a case on their phone, that's not what I said, all I said was "putting a Case on the LG G6, Galaxy S8/S8+ SHOULD be a no-brainer"
I emphasized the word "should" because I understand that not everyone slaps a case on their device.
That's just my assessment on what I think should be the sound choice, it's your device, you can choose to use it however you want, you earned it with your money, I personally would cover my device with a case just to avoid insurance payments due to the physical damage of the device, the software damage on the other hand is another story.
Nothing, all that picture shows me is a person trying to show off the phone being able to see the whole phone and taking a picture with the other hand.
So this super "compact" phablet is still taller than the V20?
The plus is but it's 6.4 in the s8 is 5.8 and is smaller the the LG .....What's your point
People are acting like small bezels means these phones will be tiny. They aren't. That includes the regular model btw, though certainly it will be more manageable.
Said no one ever ....It's a phablet . You want a smaller form factor. You'll have to buy a s7 ,still a good phone
It's just the angle of the shot that exaggerates the size. The V20 measures 159.7mm in height. From @OnLeaks, the S8+ is supposedly 159mm.
Also confirm the facial recognition feature to unlock the device. See the settings (ajustes) and then see block and security (bloqueo y seguridad), & see in the small letters " reconocimiento facial" facial recognition.
Wow..... That screen! I'm still probably going to hang on top my s7e for another year unless I sell it now and get a oneplus 4 but if it isn't water resistant and the screen isn't 2k I don't want it. I also like the gear VR which is exclusive to Samsung.
I like the way it looks! Glad they got rid of that front bottom physical button. Also pretty sure a case will help with holding it.
The car in the background is a Seat Ibiza.
Hmm. That camera resolution on the front, though.
Guess it's stepped up as well
Very ugly compared to the Note7. Samsung dropped the ball. All elements of clean industrial design are lost. Very, very ugly.
This isn't a Note
Don't mind him it's obvious that he's wanting a reaction and attention ^^^
Hurry up and take my money already. (Pay no attention to my username)
I cant wait!!
Seriously, who wants a tall skinny phone? Who cares if I can reach across the device with one hand if I can't reach the top.
Content is going to look horrible. Get used to word wrap everyone.
Release this phone already watch it fly off the shelf . Gotta love choices in the Android world only speak for yourself not the massa's that will line up to buy this phone
Exactly.
Filming an "unofficial" hands on video already? Next week is going to be fun!