Pre-orders are open now and you'll have your stuff the same day the phone arrives.

If you're all lined up to get a brand new Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ when it lands on the virtual shelves you can preorder everything you need to go along with it from Amazon.

The DeX Station that lets you use your new S8 like a computer with a mouse, keyboard, and a monitor is $150 and ships April 20. USB ports, Ethernet, and an HDMI connection mean you can get set up in no time with zero fuss.

When you're not chained to a desk you can hook up with Samsung's official cases. The S View Flip Cover is $60, as is the new Keyboard Cover if you really need that BlackBerry feel. If you're just looking for something to keep scratches, dirt, and random gunk away from your new shiny, the clear protective case checks in at $20.

April 21 will be here before you know it, and it's always fun to buy stuff for your new phone. See everything Samsung has to offer for the Galaxy S8 family at the link below.

